Kent weather: Met Office issue five flood alerts across the county

08:27 12 January 2017

Floods are possible in areas with rivers and coastlines

Floods are possible in areas with rivers and coastlines

Coastal areas are being warned to expect flooding due to heavy rainfall

The Met Office have warned that heavy rainfall today could cause flooding in some areas of the county.

They have issued flood alerts for: the coast from Dartford to Allhallows; Pegwell Bay to Deal including the River Stour; Isle of Sheppey and the coast from Kemsley to Seasalter; River Medway, Medway Estuary, and Isle of Grain; and the Thames riverside from Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir.

Residents of coastal areas should be prepared as the rain is expected to hit between 10am to 9pm, and drivers have been asked to carry boots, and raincoats in their cars.

A spokesperson from the Met Office said: “The high tide caused by heavy rainfall will coincide with a positive surge, raising water levels and causing low lying land, roads and slipways near to the coast to flood. The high tides for the remainder of this week and into the weekend will remain high, with the tide on Friday afternoon being notably high.

“Further flood alerts are expected for the high tide on Friday afternoon, with a possibility that isolated flood warnings, indicating a risk of property flooding, may also be required.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and will issue further flood alert and flood warning messages as required. We will also be operating tidal defence gates in a number of locations throughout this period of high tides.”

The flood alert page on the Met Office website will be updated every 15 minutes throughout the day. To stay up-to-date visit, metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/flood-warnings

