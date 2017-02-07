Kent weather: Met Office warn the county should brace itself for ‘snow showers’ this week

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place today

Following a spell of wet and blustery weather, colder conditions are expected to move in from the east later this week with some snow showers developing mainly on the eastern side of the UK, the Met Office has warned.

In the wake of a series of low pressure systems that brought strong winds and periods of heavy rain at the end of last week, high pressure is building over Scandinavia, which will act to fend off further low pressure systems from the Atlantic.

Before the high pressure takes control, the front currently over the UK will work its way eastward before stalling close to the east coast on Tuesday. It will bring with it relatively strong winds and some periods of heavier rainfall. A yellow national severe weather warning for wind has been issued for today, and additionally there is a yellow warning for ice overnight tonight with some snow also over higher ground.

Deputy chief meteorologist Jenny Rourke said: “As the front moves east across the country it will stall close to the east coast on Tuesday and then weaken leaving a rather cloudy set-up across much of the country through mid-week.”

The high pressure will bring easterly winds which will force temperatures down across the country, especially in the east. From Wednesday there will be widespread frosts developing overnight across much of the UK with daytime temperatures struggling to get above 5°C during the day in the east with wind chill making it feel even colder. The western side of the UK won’t be much warmer with temperatures likely to be around 7°C during the day.

Mr Rourke added: “The influence of the high pressure over Scandinavia is likely to stay with us, forcing a cold east to south-easterly airstream. Some snow showers will develop in the east by Friday. Current indications are that, once the east to south-easterly winds set in they may stay with us into next week.”