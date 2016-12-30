Welling look to kick-off new year with a home win as impressive run continues

Jamie Day’s side has experienced a turnaround since he took the helm in November

Welling are preparing to host Kent rivals Margate on New Year’s Day after a convincing 0-3 Boxing Day win over the Thanet side saw them edge away from the drop zone.

Another win could see Wings climb as high as 15th, depending on the performance of Truro, Whitehawk and Gosport Borough, who are all battling it out at the bottom of National League South.

Adam Coombes once again played a pivotal role in the Boxing Day tie, scoring twice in the six-pointer to bring the travelling fans a late Christmas present.

Coombes opened the scoring on the 36th minute, slotting home a penalty after Tommy Cooney upended Christian Nanetti in the area.

The goal sparked Welling into life after the home side enjoyed the better of the game’s opening stages.

In the second half, Wings took control of the game, Nanetti cutting inside from a short corner and firing a low shot that was deflected past keeper Douglas Pajetat.

Coombes added a third in the 85th minute after poor defending from Brett Johnson gave him enough room to tuck the ball home from close range.

The win continued an impressive run of form for Wings after current manager Jamie Day replaced Mark Goldberg at the end of November.

Day’s side will be looking to build on their solid performance and get 2017 off to a strong start to avoid a late-season relegation battle.

The home game against Margate kicks off at 3pm on Sunday, January 1.