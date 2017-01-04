Welling man charged with string of offences in Bexley, Greenwich and Kent
10:01 03 January 2017
Archant
The news follows a joint investigation by police in Kent and London
A Welling man has been charged with a series of theft, burglary and driving offences in Bexley, Greenwich and Kent.
Thomas Siggers, 22, was charged on Saturday, December 31 with 23 counts of nine offences following a joint investigation by officers from Bexley, Greenwich and officers from Kent Police.
The charges he faces are:
•One count of Burglary
•Two counts of Theft of motor vehicle
•One count of Theft from a motor vehicle
•Four counts of Theft, other
•One count of Taking a conveyance without consent
•Two counts of Handling stolen goods
•Five counts of Driving a motor vehicle on a road without Insurance
•Five counts of Driving whilst disqualified
•Two counts of Making off without making payment
Siggers was due to appear before Bromley Magistrates Court yesterday (January 2).