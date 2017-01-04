Welling man charged with string of offences in Bexley, Greenwich and Kent

Archant

The news follows a joint investigation by police in Kent and London

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Welling man has been charged with a series of theft, burglary and driving offences in Bexley, Greenwich and Kent.

Thomas Siggers, 22, was charged on Saturday, December 31 with 23 counts of nine offences following a joint investigation by officers from Bexley, Greenwich and officers from Kent Police.

The charges he faces are:

•One count of Burglary

•Two counts of Theft of motor vehicle

•One count of Theft from a motor vehicle

•Four counts of Theft, other

•One count of Taking a conveyance without consent

•Two counts of Handling stolen goods

•Five counts of Driving a motor vehicle on a road without Insurance

•Five counts of Driving whilst disqualified

•Two counts of Making off without making payment

Siggers was due to appear before Bromley Magistrates Court yesterday (January 2).