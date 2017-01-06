Welling man plunges to his death from QEII Bridge

QEII Bridge at Dartford Archant

A search and rescue operation was launched on Thursday night

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man from Welling has died after falling from the QEII bridge near Dartford.

Essex Police were called shortly before 8.50pm on Thursday, January 5, after a man was seen to jump from the bridge, and RNLI Lifeboats carried out a search of the area.

The man, who was in his 40s, was found and taken onto the lifeboat. Emergency treatment was started, but he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Kent Police, which has now taken over the investigation, is making enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the matter.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.