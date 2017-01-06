Search

Advanced search

Welling man plunges to his death from QEII Bridge

14:40 06 January 2017

QEII Bridge at Dartford

QEII Bridge at Dartford

Archant

A search and rescue operation was launched on Thursday night

Comment

A man from Welling has died after falling from the QEII bridge near Dartford.

Essex Police were called shortly before 8.50pm on Thursday, January 5, after a man was seen to jump from the bridge, and RNLI Lifeboats carried out a search of the area.

The man, who was in his 40s, was found and taken onto the lifeboat. Emergency treatment was started, but he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Kent Police, which has now taken over the investigation, is making enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the matter.

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

Keywords: Kent Police

Latest Bexley news

Welling man plunges to his death from QEII Bridge

Friday, January 6, 2017 Simon Allin
QEII Bridge at Dartford

A search and rescue operation was launched on Thursday night

Suburban rail fare freeze promised as Mayor of London makes fresh bid for control

Friday, January 6, 2017 Simon Allin
London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Fare increase “the final straw” for commuters, says Sadiq Khan

Well-known Bexleyheath church worker and active member of the community dies at the age of 95

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Simon Allin
Joyce and Ted Blewitt at their Diamond Wedding celebration

Joyce Blewitt was a former leader of the Young Wives and Mothers’ Union

Best of borough’s businesses to battle it out, as excellence awards launch this month

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Luke May
ITRM were crowned Bexley's Business of the Year in 2016.

Who will win the coveted Bexley Business of the Year award?

Warning to call 999 as ‘lone females’ approached by man ‘acting suspiciously’

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Luke May
Police

Incidents have been reported around Lesnes Abbey Woods

Plans for second police officer in all wards are on track, claims Sadiq Khan

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Luke May

The London mayor announced plans to increase the number of PCs in July last year

Jail for thug who fractured Kent nightclubber’s jaw after stamping on his head in ‘mindless’ brawl at Air and Breathe venue

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Chris Britcher
John Jeeves

John Jeeves, 22, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court this week

Crayford roads back open following motorbike accident

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Simon Allin
The roundabout near Northend Road

Temporary closures were put in place this morning

Most read news

Danson House set for starring role in new Tom Hardy TV mini series

Danson House has been used in the filming of scenes for the BBC mnin series Taboo

Erith and Abbey Wood sentenced to almost 30 years in jail after £50,000 Strood raid

George Brockett

Welling man charged with string of offences in Bexley, Greenwich and Kent

Crayford roads back open following motorbike accident

The roundabout near Northend Road

Jail for thug who fractured Kent nightclubber’s jaw after stamping on his head in ‘mindless’ brawl at Air and Breathe venue

John Jeeves

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder