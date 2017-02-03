Search

Advanced search

Welling singer’s bid to raise money for armed forces charity that helped him through tough times

13:51 03 February 2017

Alex performing with his band, the Shadey Scandals Photo: Lisa Askew

Alex performing with his band, the Shadey Scandals Photo: Lisa Askew

Archant

He served with the RAF in Afghanistan and was helped out by SSAFA

Comment

A Welling singer who served with the RAF in Afghanistan is releasing a single to help raise money for an armed forces charity.

Alex Askew recorded song ‘Just Another Week’ with his band Shadey Scandals after reaching a low point and soon realised its theme could appeal to others who had served in the forces.

He has now raised enough money to record the song - and possibly a video - with part of the proceeds going towards armed forces charity SSAFA.

Alex told the Bexley Times: “The song was written when I was going through a low point and SSAFA helped us.

“I realised it would be relevant to anyone who had been in the same situation, so I thought it would be a good promotion for SSAFA.

“I submitted it to a music publisher, who liked it and thought it could go somewhere.”

Together with his wife Lisa, Alex has been helping the charity for several years, organising the SSAFA Bandfest Charity event on Plumstead Common in 2014.

He also worked alongside Alan Titchmarsh, Eamonn Holmes, X-factor contestant Jonjo Kerr and a capella group Blake on SSAFA’s Pack Up Your Troubles campaign.

When Alex isn’t penning songs, he works full time at a sign maker’s in Crayford and helps to bring up his 18-month-old daughter, Katie-Juliet

“It’s hard trying to fit the music in, sometimes!” Alex admitted.

The Shadey Scandals are playing at Bexleyheath Working Men’s Club this Saturday (February 4) at 8pm.

Updates on the song are available on Twitter under the hashtag #justanotherweeksong

Keywords: Twitter Afghanistan

Latest Bexley news

Two people rescued from roof as firefighters battle blaze at Erith oil refinery

Friday, February 3, 2017 Simon Allin
The oil refinery blaze in Erith Photo: David Letchford

Six fire engines are currently trying to extinguish the blaze

Tube strikes suspended as union hails job cuts ‘reversal’

Friday, February 3, 2017 Alan Jones
London Underground

Strikes were due to take place next week, threatening travel chaos

Welling singer’s bid to raise money for armed forces charity that helped him through tough times

Friday, February 3, 2017 Simon Allin
Alex performing with his band, the Shadey Scandals Photo: Lisa Askew

He served with the RAF in Afghanistan and was helped out by SSAFA

You can train as a football coach in Thamesmead with new free programme

Friday, February 3, 2017 Luke May
Last year�s Matthew Clarke Memorial Tournament winners, Discovery Primary School

The course provides a range of training

Dedicated fundraiser beats ‘mammoth’ 50 mile walk on his 50th birthday

Thursday, February 2, 2017 Luke May
Robin Roberts about to set off on his 50 mile walk from Tunbridge Wells to Gravesend for ellenor hospice.

Robin Roberts walked from Tunbridge Wells to Gravesend

World class ice sculptor part of Valentine’s week celebration in Bexleyheath

Thursday, February 2, 2017 Luke May
World class ice sculptor Csaba Vass head sculptor at Icebox, who will create the Valentine’s ice heart for Broadway Shopping Centre, at work on another sculpture.

Shoppers could win a Pandora bracelet and charm

GALLERY: Residents and dignitaries come together to celebrate Indian Republic Day in Bexleyheath

Thursday, February 2, 2017 Simon Allin
Indian Republic Day celebrations

The event celebrated the successful integration of Indians into British society

‘He’s lying to you’: Labour MEP holds up sign pointing to former Ukip leader as Nigel Farage addressed European Parliament in Brussels

Thursday, February 2, 2017 Chris Britcher
Seb Dance makes his point behind Nigel Farage's back

Labour MEP said he had no option but to write the sign during Farage’s “usual diatribe”

Most read news

GALLERY: Residents and dignitaries come together to celebrate Indian Republic Day in Bexleyheath

Indian Republic Day celebrations

UPDATE: Police investigating suspected gas explosion in Sidcup maisonette

The scene of a suspected gas explosion in Amberley Court, Sidcup. Credit: @LondonFire

Thames Water called on to undertake urgent review of response times as Bexley ‘still faces flood risk’

Thames Water's response times have been criticised

Plans to build homes on Old Farm Park have been revealed - have your say

Parks and open spaces in Bexley are under threat of being sold off due to budget cuts. Old Farm Park Sidcup

Two people rescued from roof as firefighters battle blaze at Erith oil refinery

The oil refinery blaze in Erith Photo: David Letchford

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder