Welling singer’s bid to raise money for armed forces charity that helped him through tough times

A Welling singer who served with the RAF in Afghanistan is releasing a single to help raise money for an armed forces charity.

Alex Askew recorded song ‘Just Another Week’ with his band Shadey Scandals after reaching a low point and soon realised its theme could appeal to others who had served in the forces.

He has now raised enough money to record the song - and possibly a video - with part of the proceeds going towards armed forces charity SSAFA.

Alex told the Bexley Times: “The song was written when I was going through a low point and SSAFA helped us.

“I realised it would be relevant to anyone who had been in the same situation, so I thought it would be a good promotion for SSAFA.

“I submitted it to a music publisher, who liked it and thought it could go somewhere.”

Together with his wife Lisa, Alex has been helping the charity for several years, organising the SSAFA Bandfest Charity event on Plumstead Common in 2014.

He also worked alongside Alan Titchmarsh, Eamonn Holmes, X-factor contestant Jonjo Kerr and a capella group Blake on SSAFA’s Pack Up Your Troubles campaign.

When Alex isn’t penning songs, he works full time at a sign maker’s in Crayford and helps to bring up his 18-month-old daughter, Katie-Juliet

“It’s hard trying to fit the music in, sometimes!” Alex admitted.

The Shadey Scandals are playing at Bexleyheath Working Men’s Club this Saturday (February 4) at 8pm.

Updates on the song are available on Twitter under the hashtag #justanotherweeksong