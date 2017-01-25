Welling unveil bid to find football stars of the future

The club is running a scholarship programme for 16 to 19-year-olds

Welling United have released details of the club’s inaugural scholarship programme that could identify the football stars of the future.

The programme is designed to give aspiring footballers aged 16 to 19 the chance to reach their potential as a player and strive towards their dreams of playing at a professional level.

Teenagers are to be given the chance to train, study and develop both on and off the pitch, ensuring they are prepared “technically, tactically, physically, socially and mentally” for the rigours of the game at elite level.

Scholars will undertake a two-year BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport, which is equivalent to 3 A Levels.

Lessons will be delivered at Park View Road Stadium, giving a true football-club feel to the programme, and will include fitness training, fitness testing, nutrition, coaching, sports psychology, sports injuries, work experience and performance analysis.

For those interested in taking part, an open evening will be held at Park View Stadium on Wednesday, February 1, from 7pm until 8.30pm.

A trial day will then take place on Wednesday, February 15 between 10.30am and 1pm at the same venue.

Wings’ Kent Senior Cup clash with Bromley was postponed on Tuesday night following a pitch inspection, which revealed it was frozen in places.

Their next league game is against Oxford City on Saturday, and a win could see them climb to 15th place as they look to regain their momentum.

The match kicks off at Park View Road at 3pm.