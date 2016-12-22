Which pharmacies are open in Bexley over Christmas and New Year?

The NHS is offering some festive advice as pharmacies are set to close for up to four days in the coming weeks.

In order to keep track of where you can pick up your prescriptions, we’ve made this handy guide to show you what pharmacies are open, as well as giving you the latest tips from the NHS for surviving the festive season.

Dr Mark Spencer of NHS England (London) offered the following advice: “While we hope everyone remains fit and healthy over the festive break, there are a few things Londoners can do now to help ensure a great time without any worries.

“Keep warm, collect your repeat prescriptions and stock up your medicine cabinet.

“In case they do take ill, contact 111 for advice if the normal treatments from the pharmacist aren’t helping, and be assured that we have been working with services across the capital so that everyone can access the most appropriate care.”

The majority of pharmacies across the borough will be closed on December 25, 26 27 and January 2, except for the following.

Bexleyheath:

Boots (The Broadway) - December 26/27 from 9am to 6pm and on January 2 from 10am to 5pm.

Crayford:

Boots (Tower Retail Park) - December 26/27 from 8am to 6pm and January 2 from 10am to 6pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy (Stadium Way) - December 26/27 and January 2 from 9am to 5pm.

Welling:

Mistvale Chemist (Bellegrove Road) - December 25 from 10am to 4pm, December 26/27 and January 2 from 8.30am to 11pm.