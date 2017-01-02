“Wishing you all a healthy and happy 2017”

The Mayor of Bexley Archant

A special message from the Mayor of Bexley

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is difficult to believe that we are at the end of another year. 2016 has flown by. Since becoming Mayor in May I have been fortunate to attend events across the borough, as well as to represent Bexley at events in other parts of London and Kent.

The places I have seen and activities I’ve taken part in have been amazing. I’ve climbed to the top of climbing walls, taken part in sing-a-longs, presented prizes, welcomed residents to our country at our local citizenship ceremonies, opened many events and have so many other wonderful memories. One thing I will never forget are the wonderful people I have met and the warm welcome they offered. They make Bexley brilliant.

Together with Alzheimer’s Bexley, my charity this year has been devoted to tackling loneliness among older people, whose family and friends are often no longer around to care for them. We live in a fast paced world where we rush from home to work and then back home. If often feels as if we have little time to spare. It is easy to forget those in our community who may not have someone to talk to, or share their concerns or memories.

With this in mind, during my year I am spreading the word about the many local organisations and groups that reach out to older people. Groups like Age UK, Crossroads and Evergreen can provide a listening ear and a friendly face to help someone who may feel isolated to perhaps take that first step to re-engage with others, perhaps through an outing, or by joining a new club.

I think most of us enjoy visiting people and being visited at this time of year – and I firmly believe that no one should be alone at Christmas time, unless this is their choice. If you know someone that you think may be alone during the festive season, a neighbour or elderly relative, why not pop in and say hello!

If you are feeling lonely and would like some support, or if you would like to volunteer your time to help others, please call Age UK in Bexley on 020 8300 0883, Evergreen on 01322 431765 or Crossroads on 01322 336086.

I wish all of you a very Merry Christmas and a healthy and happy 2017.

The Mayor of Bexley,

Councillor Eileen Pallen