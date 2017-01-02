Search

Advanced search

“Wishing you all a healthy and happy 2017”

00:10 01 January 2017

The Mayor of Bexley

The Mayor of Bexley

Archant

A special message from the Mayor of Bexley

Comment

It is difficult to believe that we are at the end of another year. 2016 has flown by. Since becoming Mayor in May I have been fortunate to attend events across the borough, as well as to represent Bexley at events in other parts of London and Kent.

The places I have seen and activities I’ve taken part in have been amazing. I’ve climbed to the top of climbing walls, taken part in sing-a-longs, presented prizes, welcomed residents to our country at our local citizenship ceremonies, opened many events and have so many other wonderful memories. One thing I will never forget are the wonderful people I have met and the warm welcome they offered. They make Bexley brilliant.

Together with Alzheimer’s Bexley, my charity this year has been devoted to tackling loneliness among older people, whose family and friends are often no longer around to care for them. We live in a fast paced world where we rush from home to work and then back home. If often feels as if we have little time to spare. It is easy to forget those in our community who may not have someone to talk to, or share their concerns or memories.

With this in mind, during my year I am spreading the word about the many local organisations and groups that reach out to older people. Groups like Age UK, Crossroads and Evergreen can provide a listening ear and a friendly face to help someone who may feel isolated to perhaps take that first step to re-engage with others, perhaps through an outing, or by joining a new club.

I think most of us enjoy visiting people and being visited at this time of year – and I firmly believe that no one should be alone at Christmas time, unless this is their choice. If you know someone that you think may be alone during the festive season, a neighbour or elderly relative, why not pop in and say hello!

If you are feeling lonely and would like some support, or if you would like to volunteer your time to help others, please call Age UK in Bexley on 020 8300 0883, Evergreen on 01322 431765 or Crossroads on 01322 336086.

I wish all of you a very Merry Christmas and a healthy and happy 2017.

The Mayor of Bexley,

Councillor Eileen Pallen

Keywords: Eileen Pallen Bexley London

Latest Bexley news

Review of the year 2016

Monday, January 2, 2017 Simon Allin
Sian Blake

A look back at some of the major stories we covered over the past year

A million shoppers took to THIS shopping centre last month, ahead of New Years sales TODAY

Sunday, January 1, 2017 Luke May
Click & Collect, The Broadway. Picture by: www.matthewwalkerphotography.com

Find out which shopping centre here

“Wishing you all a healthy and happy 2017”

Sunday, January 1, 2017 Simon Allin
The Mayor of Bexley

A special message from the Mayor of Bexley

Bexley’s Danson House features in new Tom Hardy TV drama

Friday, December 30, 2016 Emily King
Tom Hardy in Taboo

The drama is set to take to TV screens from January 7

Rail passengers should check before travelling on New Year’s Eve

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Southeastern

Southeastern set to run extra late night and early morning trains

Danson House set for starring role in new Tom Hardy TV mini series

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Danson House has been used in the filming of scenes for the BBC mnin series Taboo

Restored attraction is backdrop to Hollywood acting star’s 19th century adventure tale

Plan you night out say police to New Year’s Eve revellers heading into London

Friday, December 30, 2016 Tim Miles
Last year's New Year's Eve fireworks in Lonon

Beware of road closures and allow plenty of time for travel partygoers are told

Met Office warn of low visibility on roads due to dense fog

Friday, December 30, 2016 Emily King
Driving in fog

A yellow fog warning has been put in place

Most read news

Review of the year 2016

Sian Blake

Belvedere man achieves astonishing diabetes reversal

Mr Dickson before and after his astonishing fitness turnaround

Danson House set for starring role in new Tom Hardy TV mini series

Danson House has been used in the filming of scenes for the BBC mnin series Taboo

Sidcup’s old pool and cinema fetches £750,000 at auction

The former pool and cinema in Station Road, sidcup, fetched £750,000 at auction

Pressure grows on government to devolve suburban rail routes into London

Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

Image
Read the Bexley Times e-edition today E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family Notices 24

Local business directory

Our trusted business finder