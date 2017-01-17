Woman and teenage boy arrested after man stabbed in Erith

Austen Road, where the stabbing took place Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses

A 34-year-old woman and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a man was stabbed in Erith.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, has been taken to a south London hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called at 5.20am this morning (Tuesday, January 17) to reports that a woman had received a cut to her hand at an address in Austen Road.

Shortly afterwards, police received a call from the London Ambulance Service to reports that a 36-year-old man had been stabbed in Austen Road.

He was found in Bronte Close with a stab wound to the abdomen and taken to hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information has been asked to contact police in Bexley on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.