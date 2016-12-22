Woman sexually assaulted by van driver in Dartford

A 26-year-old man from Bexley has been arrested

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted after she was blocked in by a van driver in Dartford yesterday.

It is reported that on Wednesday, December 7, a woman was driving her car at 8am on Green Street Green Road when a man blocked the road with his van. There was an altercation between the man and woman, during which she suffered a sexual assault.

A 26-year-old man from Belvedere, Bexley, has been arrested for sexual assault and remains in police custody.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference XY/49063/16.

Alternatively contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.