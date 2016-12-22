Woman trapped in car after lorry and car collide in Sidcup

The incident happened earlier this afternoon

A woman was freed from her car after a crash earlier this afternoon (Monday).

London Fire Brigade were called to Edgington Junction at around 1.55pm after a lorry collided with a car.

A spokesperson from LFB said: “Two fire engines and a fire rescue unit were sent to the scene.

“A woman was trapped in her vehicle and released by crews, before she was treated by London Ambulance Service.”

The extent of her injuries are currently unknown.