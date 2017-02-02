Search

World class ice sculptor part of Valentine’s week celebration in Bexleyheath

12:52 02 February 2017

World class ice sculptor Csaba Vass head sculptor at Icebox, who will create the Valentine’s ice heart for Broadway Shopping Centre, at work on another sculpture.

Archant

Shoppers could win a Pandora bracelet and charm

Valentine’s Day is set for any icy reception this year as a love heart carved by a world-class sculptor arrives in Bexleyheath.

Csaba Vass, who has previously created a seven-metre long carving of the London skyline, will be carving a giant Valentine’s Day heart as the town celebrates the most romantic week of the year.

The sculpting is part of a host of events taking place throughout next week.

Shoppers at Broadway Shopping centre will also be able to pen special love messages, to help raise more than £1,000 for Greenwich and Bexley Community Hospice.

Mr Vass’ ice sculpture will be unveiled on February 11.

Shoppers will be able to guess who long the finished heart will take to melt, with the closest guess winning a Pandora bracelet and charm worth £160.

The 34-year-old has spent the past 12 years sculpting ice, having fallen in love with the art whilst living as an exchange student in New York.

“I’d never seen ice sculpting before and I fell in love with it,” he said.

“It took some time to get used to the tools as it was completely different from working with normal materials. You have to be incredibly quick and you can’t make any mistakes like when you’re using clay. Every mistake can be seen and can’t be rectified.

“I ended up working there for six years and learnt everything I know.”

“I moved to the UK around six years ago and started to work for an ice sculpting company before spending about five years as a freelance ice artist.

“I’ve made so many now that it’s not really nerve-racking any more. It used to be in the beginning but I enjoy it now and people always get really excited when they see it.”

