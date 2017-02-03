You can train as a football coach in Thamesmead with new free programme

Last year�s Matthew Clarke Memorial Tournament winners, Discovery Primary School Archant

The course provides a range of training

A new sporting club offering training for 16 to 18-year-olds will get underway this month.

Sporting Club Thamesmead is recruiting would-be football coaches for its 12-week free programme, which starts on February 13.

The course is available for anyone who is not in education or employment, and will include work experience along with teaching on a wide range of coaching fields.

Students on the course will also receive one-to-one support with CV writing and interview techniques.

“This free programme will provide participants with a fantastic opportunity to personally develop skills and gain valuable sports coaching qualifications and leadership experience,” explained Veronica Kirwan, director of community programmes at housing group Peabody.

Anyone interested in finding out more about either programme should contact Peabody’s sports development manager on dan.wells@peabody.org.uk or visit www.sportingclubthamesmead.co.uk.