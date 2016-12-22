You could face a £100 fine if you do any of THESE things in Bexleyheath

Bexleyheath shops are still looking for Christmas temps Archant

A public space protection order comes into force next week

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police in Bexley have been granted additional powers to crack down on perceived ‘anti-social’ behaviour.

A Public Space Protection Order will come into place next week, banning a number of activities in the town centre, which is also a key transport hub for people using busses in the borough.

From Monday (December 19) ball games and cycling will be banned.

Using skateboards, roller blades, hoverboards and similar devices will also be banned within a restricted area.

The order also aims to crack down on people that ‘behave in a manner which causes, or, is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to another person’.

Significant or persistent breaches of the order could lead to a fine of up to £100 or a court summons.

Chairman of Bexley Community Safety Partnership Peter Craske said the order was ‘the best option’ following council research.

Cllr Craske, said: “It has the support of the police, council and Bexleyheath Business Improvement District, as well as local people.”

Businesses in the area reported a drop in sales at times when anti-social behaviour took place.

We hope that clear rules and information on what is appropriate behaviour in our busy town centre – backed up with enforcement where necessary – will benefit everyone,” commented Tony Garrett, Bexleyheath BID manager.

Superintendent Stuart Bell from Bexley Police said the order had the police’s full backing.

He said: “We will continue to work with partners to make The Broadway a safe and enjoyable environment for all.

“We will use these additional powers in a proportionate way to assist with some of the issues affecting the area and the local community.”

Anyone wishing to challenges the order’s validity can do so through the High Court, within six weeks from when the order is made.