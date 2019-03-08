Free plant kits available to make borough greener

One of the planting kits available for free. Picture: Hubbub Archant

As autumn looms, make the most of the garden using free planting kits being made available this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They can be picked up at B&Q Sidcup, Starbucks Bexley and Starbucks Broadway Shopping Centre, and are all designed to help make the world a little greener.

Environmental charity Hubbub and the Mayor of London have launched something called #GiveItAGrow - it's a new campaign to help make London greener and create a culture of growing.

A new report found around 60 per cent of Londoners want to learn more about growing at home, and three quarters think creating green spaces is important as it helps support London's bees and butterflies.

That's why Hubbub joined forces with the Mayor of London, Starbucks, B&Q and IKEA Greenwich to give out 10,000 free planting kits on September 14 to help make London greener and wilder

You may also want to watch:

It is part of the mayor's commitment to making London a greener and wilder National Park City and follows on from the National Park City Festival which invited Londoners to explore the capital's outdoors with 300 events.

Hubbub said the aim is for the kits to spark a joy for growing in Londoners that will inspire them to improve gardens and green balconies and windowsills to help wildlife like pollinating bees and butterflies.

The kits are designed to work in any space, however small, including window boxes and balconies and to be easy for planting-novices to grow successfully and are available on a first come first served basis.

Each one has inside crocus bulbs; wildflower seeds; parsley and basil seeds; growing matter in the form of compressed organic coir brick; and simple growing tips printed on paper made from recycled coffee cups.

Used coffee grounds will also be available from the Starbucks stores as 26pc of Londoners fertilise their soil using them.

Hubbub founder and boss Trewin Restorick said: "London's population is predicted to reach 11 million by 2050 so it's important we invest in supporting new and existing green spaces, which are vital for wildlife and the overall environment as well as our mental health and wellbeing."