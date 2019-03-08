Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Runners taking on the London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 08:00 27 April 2019

Eileen Noble and Celia Grossett will both be running the London Marathon. Pictures: Sense and Virgin London Marathon.

Eileen Noble and Celia Grossett will both be running the London Marathon. Pictures: Sense and Virgin London Marathon.

Archant

On Sunday, thousands of brave men and women will take up an historic challenge as they attempt to run the 26.2 miles that make up the course of the London Marathon 2019.

We would like to wish all of our readers running the marathon good luck. Here are just a few of their stories.

The oldest woman to run the Virgin Money Marathon this year is an 84-year-old from Bexleyheath.

But she is no stranger to pounding the 26-mile course around the streets of the capital – she had entered and finished last year, too.

Now the plucky pensioner is out to be beat her finishing time.

She was also the oldest female runner last year and finished what turned out to be the hottest London Marathon in record in 6:47:54.

Eileen is now hoping to be faster.

She said: “My big ambition is complete this year's race and then next year's too because that would be my 20th London Marathon – so I'm already thinking one step ahead.”

You may also want to watch:

Eileen runs four times a week and says keeping fit keeps her young.

She is running for MACS, a charity supporting children born without eyes or with underdeveloped eyes. She is having problems with her own sight and is keen to support children with similar challenges.

A Beckenham teacher was inspired to run the London by one of her students.

Celia Grossett, 31, will take on the 26-mile race in aid of disability charity Sense

The early years' teacher and was inspired by a pupil with Down Syndrome and autism.

Celia says it was an MSI Consultant Teacher, who worked for Sense, that helped her to develop and support the pupil.

She said: “Without services and support like Sense, I would have struggled to support my pupil. I'm running for Sense, who help teachers like me and families who have children with complex disabilities.”

And Richard Kramer, chief executive at Sense, added: “We're delighted and grateful that Celia has chosen to support Sense.

“It's thanks to people like Celia that Sense is able to support people with complex disabilities, including those who are deaf blind, to communicate and experience the world.”

Most Read

Marathon Steve calls for his childhood social worker to cheer him over finish line

Steve Wheatley wants his childhood social worker to cheer him on during London marathon

Homelessness: Bexley councillor says governments have ‘made a pig’s ear’ of the issue

Cllr Alex Sawyer said homelessness is at the top of his agenda. Picture: Steve Hickey

Beer Festival back again for the 14th year

The beer festival is set to grow the crowds this year

New Sidcup Library could include post office

The Blockbuster building in Sidcup High Street will be the new library. Picture: Google

Cricket: Mixed emotions for Kent centurion Renshaw

Kent's Matt Renshaw in batting action (pic David Davies/PA)

Most Read

Marathon Steve calls for his childhood social worker to cheer him over finish line

Steve Wheatley wants his childhood social worker to cheer him on during London marathon

Homelessness: Bexley councillor says governments have ‘made a pig’s ear’ of the issue

Cllr Alex Sawyer said homelessness is at the top of his agenda. Picture: Steve Hickey

Beer Festival back again for the 14th year

The beer festival is set to grow the crowds this year

New Sidcup Library could include post office

The Blockbuster building in Sidcup High Street will be the new library. Picture: Google

Cricket: Mixed emotions for Kent centurion Renshaw

Kent's Matt Renshaw in batting action (pic David Davies/PA)

Latest from the Bexley Times

Runners taking on the London Marathon

Eileen Noble and Celia Grossett will both be running the London Marathon. Pictures: Sense and Virgin London Marathon.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? Tina Turner show comes to Bromley and Dartford

Elesha Paul Moses brings Tina Turner to town. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor

Cricket: Kent open account, but suffer Billings blow

Sam Billings (left) in action for England against Australia at the SWALEC Stadium in Cardiff (pic Nigel French/PA)

Bexley Police left short-handed, says council leader

Its understood teams of one sergeant and 10 officers, introduced when boroughs merged together into new policing units last year, are being lost to fill team job gaps over the summer. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Your chance to have a say on future of town centres

Public meetings are being held throughout the borough to discuss future developments . Picture: Bexley Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists