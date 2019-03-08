Runners taking on the London Marathon

On Sunday, thousands of brave men and women will take up an historic challenge as they attempt to run the 26.2 miles that make up the course of the London Marathon 2019.

We would like to wish all of our readers running the marathon good luck. Here are just a few of their stories.

The oldest woman to run the Virgin Money Marathon this year is an 84-year-old from Bexleyheath.

But she is no stranger to pounding the 26-mile course around the streets of the capital – she had entered and finished last year, too.

Now the plucky pensioner is out to be beat her finishing time.

She was also the oldest female runner last year and finished what turned out to be the hottest London Marathon in record in 6:47:54.

Eileen is now hoping to be faster.

She said: “My big ambition is complete this year's race and then next year's too because that would be my 20th London Marathon – so I'm already thinking one step ahead.”

Eileen runs four times a week and says keeping fit keeps her young.

She is running for MACS, a charity supporting children born without eyes or with underdeveloped eyes. She is having problems with her own sight and is keen to support children with similar challenges.

A Beckenham teacher was inspired to run the London by one of her students.

Celia Grossett, 31, will take on the 26-mile race in aid of disability charity Sense

The early years' teacher and was inspired by a pupil with Down Syndrome and autism.

Celia says it was an MSI Consultant Teacher, who worked for Sense, that helped her to develop and support the pupil.

She said: “Without services and support like Sense, I would have struggled to support my pupil. I'm running for Sense, who help teachers like me and families who have children with complex disabilities.”

And Richard Kramer, chief executive at Sense, added: “We're delighted and grateful that Celia has chosen to support Sense.

“It's thanks to people like Celia that Sense is able to support people with complex disabilities, including those who are deaf blind, to communicate and experience the world.”