New speed zone proposal for Hayes Village

The council could introduce 20mph speed limits on the West Common and Baston Roads surrounding the Hayes School. Picture: Dominic Lipinsk/PA Archive/PA Images Dominic Lipinsk/PA Archive/PA Images

Hayes Village could soon see the introduction of new 20mph zones, as well as a trial of a school street, in a bid to improve road safety in the area.

Bromley Council's environment and community services scrutiny committee will discuss the Hayes Village improvements plan at its January 29 meeting.

Among the proposals to be discussed will be the introduction of 20mph speed limits on the West Common and Baston Roads surrounding the Hayes School, as well as on George Lane near Hayes Primary.

Hayes Primary would also trial a school street scheme, with the road to be closed to motor traffic during pick-up and drop off times.

Additional work would be done to install new traffic islands on Hayes Road near the junctions of George Lane and Pickhurst Lane.

The report states that £170k from the 2019/20 Transport for London Local Implementation Plan fund would be allocated for the project.

The plan was last discussed at the committee's meeting on November 13.

During discussion, members raised the issue that the initial proposed speed limits stretched between both schools, with one councillor stating the move would make the entire Hayes Village area a 20mph zone.

It was decided at that meeting to defer the scheme, with an updated report to be presented after re-consideration.

It led to a heavily revised version of the plan, with the first proposal reduced from the majority of roads around the village to just the roads adjoining schools.

Norman Wells is one of the Hayes Village residents who hopes the new speed limits are implemented.

He said the vast majority of residents wanted new limits imposed to curb speeding vehicles, with many saying the current 30mph limits were dangerous for pedestrians.

"Local residents are fed up of speeding traffic at all hours especially along Baston Road, Ridgeway and West Common Road where there are no pavements and a large secondary school," he said.

The meeting will be held at Bromley's Civic Centre at 7pm.