Girl Guiding stalwart awarded for 50 years’ service

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 February 2019

Eileen Vamplew, left, receives her long service award from Karen Tricker, Assistant Commissioner for Greater London Kent Guides. Photo: Derek Hope - Kent Photonews

Guiding stalwart Eileen Vamplew has notched up 50 years with Brownies and Guides and was presented with a long service award last week.

Eileen’s association with 2nd Lamorbey Brownie Unit started at the age of seven. She graduated to the 2nd Lamorbey Guides before returning to the Brownie Unit as a young leader in 1968 and qualifying as an adult leader ithe following year.

Eileen continued as a leader with the unit until 2006.

She became county senior section adviser for Greater London Kent County in 1987-1993. And she held the role of District Commissioner for Lamorbey District for five years, following which she led the 1st Lamorbey Brownie Unit for a further five years.

As if that wasn’t enough, Eileen now holds the role of a district supporting leader in Lamorbey District.

All of her achievements were recognised at a meeting of the 2nd Lamorbey Brownies and Guides on Friday, February 15 when Eileen attended in her role of district supporting leader to assist in a Macmillan fundraising event organised by the Brownies and Guides.

She was surprised to find the hall at Holy Redeemer Church in Sidcup packed to capacity with Guides and Brownies from the unit, along with Leaders and Guiding friends from other units and districts, and members of her own family as well as friends from the congregation at Holy Redeemer where she is church warden.

The presentation of her silver and diamond long service award and commemorative certificate was made by Karen Tricker, the Assistant County Commissioner for Great London Kent Guides.

Eileen told of her long career, telling the Brownies and Guides that they should never give up on Guiding and mentioned the roles that she has held, the friends she has made and the pleasure that Guiding has given to her.

