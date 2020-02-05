Search

Views sought on future of 70 Pier Road, Erith

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 February 2020

Have your say on the future of this historic building. Picture: Bexley Council

Have your say on the future of this historic building. Picture: Bexley Council

Archant

Opinions are being sought on the design options for 70 Pier Road, Erith.

Two consultation events are planned where people can chat to the architects behind the scheme.

They will be held on February 8 from 10am to 2pm and on February 11 from 3pm to 7pm, both at the public library in High Street, Erith.

The events follow the council's successful bid for further funding from the Mayor of London's Good Growth Fund.

Haworth Tompkins Architects were chosen to develop concept designs for 70 Pier Road, that ensure the locally listed building is restored and preserved for the long-term.

The designs aim to enhance the heritage of the building while providing new office space and residential units in the heart of the town centre.

They include a new extension that aims to complement the existing building.

The design provides 600 square metres of office space, 16 residential units and a courtyard.

Network Rail warns of Barnehurst line closure this month for landslip works

Network Rail is closing a stretch of track at Barnehurst to allow retaining walls to be built to help hold back the fairly regular landslips. Picture: Network Rail

See DLR extension plans for Thamesmead and Abbey Wood

The DLR could be extended to Abbey Wood. Picture: TfL

Controversial plan to build homes on Old Farm Park in Sidcup approved by Bexley Council

The Old Farm Avenue entrance to Old Farm Park. Picture: Google

Plans revealed for Old Park Farm, Sidcup

Cllr Teresa O'Neill with (left to right) Cllr Peter Craske, Michael Hill, of BexleyCo Homes; Cllr James Hunt, deputy mayor of Bexley; and Daren Moseley of United Living. Picture: Steve Hickey

Violent supermarket gang from Bexley jailed for Dartford raids

Clockwise from top left, Collins, Darwin, Ramsden, and Gottfried. Picture: Kent Police

