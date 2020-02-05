Views sought on future of 70 Pier Road, Erith

Have your say on the future of this historic building. Picture: Bexley Council Archant

Opinions are being sought on the design options for 70 Pier Road, Erith.

Two consultation events are planned where people can chat to the architects behind the scheme.

They will be held on February 8 from 10am to 2pm and on February 11 from 3pm to 7pm, both at the public library in High Street, Erith.

The events follow the council's successful bid for further funding from the Mayor of London's Good Growth Fund.

Haworth Tompkins Architects were chosen to develop concept designs for 70 Pier Road, that ensure the locally listed building is restored and preserved for the long-term.

The designs aim to enhance the heritage of the building while providing new office space and residential units in the heart of the town centre.

They include a new extension that aims to complement the existing building.

The design provides 600 square metres of office space, 16 residential units and a courtyard.