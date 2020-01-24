Police van on 999 call collides with car in Bexleyheath

The wreckage of the Toyota. Picture: Lee Shipman Archant

An investigation is under way to find out how a police van on an emergency call and car collided in Bexleyheath this morning, Friday, January 24.

The front of the police vehicle is badly damaged. Picture: Lee Shipman The front of the police vehicle is badly damaged. Picture: Lee Shipman

The police vehicle was left with severe frontal damage and the Toyota's doors were crumpled.

Lee Shipman, who has run nearby Harvey's Barbers for 25 years, took these images, but didn't want to further intrude into the scene in The Broadway.

Lee told us: "I was at the gym and didn't actually see the crash.

"I heard the bang and by the time I went outside the fire service were cutting them out of the car.

"I took the pictures and put them online so people would know why they couldn't get through the road as it was all closed off.

"In the Toyota was just the driver and perhaps a passenger, I think.

"It happened right outside Better Gym. From what it looked like to me, it looked like the car pulled out into the road and obviously the police car had gone tearing down there and gone straight into the side of them.

"The blue flashing lights were going on the van when I was there. They tried to start the engine again but it wasn't having any of it."

Police said that at 6.11am officers responding to an emergency incident were in collision with another car on The Broadway, Bexleyheath.

They said the drivers of both cars suffered minor injuries. No one has been arrested.