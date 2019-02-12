Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Market continues to battle Crossrail effect

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 February 2019

The market is held in the Abbey Arms car park, Wilton Road. Photo: CC Events UK

The market is held in the Abbey Arms car park, Wilton Road. Photo: CC Events UK

Archant

Crossrail promises much by way of boosting the numbers of people able to travel further and quicker.

The next Abbey Wood Market will be on March 9. Photo: Malcolm KnightThe next Abbey Wood Market will be on March 9. Photo: Malcolm Knight

There have been victims, like Abbey Wood Village losing visitors as construction keeps them away.

But its new market is improving things.

Businesses in Abbey Wood Village welcome Crossrail hoping it brings a brighter future.

But disruptions and road closures as the new station is built has hit the shops hard.

The market was opened in September. Photo: CC Events UKThe market was opened in September. Photo: CC Events UK

Visitors and revenue have fallen and anti-social behaviour behaviour has increased.

Abbey Wood Village Traders Association chairman Nim Bhadare said: “The construction works at Abbey Wood has resulted in road closures and parking bay closures, meaning people don’t want to come to the high street but rather go out of area.

“We have a great selection of shops run by some fantastic people, many of whom have been in The Village for many years. This is an iconic area and our aim is to get more people back to The Village and supporting local businesses again.”

The association called in CC Events UK to create a market to put Abbey Wood Village back into people’s minds.

In September, the Abbey Wood Village Food and Craft Market was opened by Teresa Pearce MP.

It is held quarterly in the Abbey Arms car park, where visitors are offered an array of international food offerings including gourmet hot dogs, jerk chicken and rice, Punjabi food and Nepalese dishes.

CC Events said: “Visitors can ‘try before you buy’ hot sauces, homemade fudge and chutneys whilst perusing a selection of market and craft stalls selling items including jewellery, beauty products, women’s boutique fashions, candles, home fragrances, personalised gifts, knitwear and more.”

There are face painters, badge making and crafts, making it a real community event.

CC Events UK manager Catherine Molnar said: “Our first two markets have been a huge success.

“We want to attract local and out of area people to Abbey Wood Village to not only experience a great food and craft market, but to rejuvenate this great street again. Our visitors have expressed delight in previous markets and our March event will be bigger and better.”

The next market will be on Saturday, March 9, 11am-4pm. Admission is free.

Most Read

Thamesmead East councillor quits Labour

Cllr Danny Hackett said it was an agonising decision to leave the Labour Party. Photo: Bexley Council

Market continues to battle Crossrail effect

The market is held in the Abbey Arms car park, Wilton Road. Photo: CC Events UK

Bexley woman helps with Crohn’s disease breakthrough

A new technique in treatment using a patients own modified cells could be the key to treating Crohns disease. Photo: NIHR Guy’s and St Thomas’ BRC

Thamesmead housing project advances

The plans for Thamesmead. Photo: Commission Air Ltd

Head of Bexley Police Jeff Boothe steps down after less than two years in the job

Chief Supt Jeff Boothe

Most Read

Thamesmead East councillor quits Labour

Cllr Danny Hackett said it was an agonising decision to leave the Labour Party. Photo: Bexley Council

Market continues to battle Crossrail effect

The market is held in the Abbey Arms car park, Wilton Road. Photo: CC Events UK

Bexley woman helps with Crohn’s disease breakthrough

A new technique in treatment using a patients own modified cells could be the key to treating Crohns disease. Photo: NIHR Guy’s and St Thomas’ BRC

Thamesmead housing project advances

The plans for Thamesmead. Photo: Commission Air Ltd

Head of Bexley Police Jeff Boothe steps down after less than two years in the job

Chief Supt Jeff Boothe

Latest from the Bexley Times

Thamesmead East councillor quits Labour

Cllr Danny Hackett said it was an agonising decision to leave the Labour Party. Photo: Bexley Council

Market continues to battle Crossrail effect

The market is held in the Abbey Arms car park, Wilton Road. Photo: CC Events UK

Your business needs social media - Archant can help

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team. Photo: Denise Bradley

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Mostly dry and very mild

People enjoy the warm weather on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Matthew Baker/PA Archive

Bexley woman helps with Crohn’s disease breakthrough

A new technique in treatment using a patients own modified cells could be the key to treating Crohns disease. Photo: NIHR Guy’s and St Thomas’ BRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists