Market continues to battle Crossrail effect

The market is held in the Abbey Arms car park, Wilton Road.

Crossrail promises much by way of boosting the numbers of people able to travel further and quicker.

The next Abbey Wood Market will be on March 9. Photo: Malcolm Knight The next Abbey Wood Market will be on March 9. Photo: Malcolm Knight

There have been victims, like Abbey Wood Village losing visitors as construction keeps them away.

But its new market is improving things.

Businesses in Abbey Wood Village welcome Crossrail hoping it brings a brighter future.

But disruptions and road closures as the new station is built has hit the shops hard.

The market was opened in September. Photo: CC Events UK The market was opened in September. Photo: CC Events UK

Visitors and revenue have fallen and anti-social behaviour behaviour has increased.

Abbey Wood Village Traders Association chairman Nim Bhadare said: “The construction works at Abbey Wood has resulted in road closures and parking bay closures, meaning people don’t want to come to the high street but rather go out of area.

“We have a great selection of shops run by some fantastic people, many of whom have been in The Village for many years. This is an iconic area and our aim is to get more people back to The Village and supporting local businesses again.”

The association called in CC Events UK to create a market to put Abbey Wood Village back into people’s minds.

In September, the Abbey Wood Village Food and Craft Market was opened by Teresa Pearce MP.

It is held quarterly in the Abbey Arms car park, where visitors are offered an array of international food offerings including gourmet hot dogs, jerk chicken and rice, Punjabi food and Nepalese dishes.

CC Events said: “Visitors can ‘try before you buy’ hot sauces, homemade fudge and chutneys whilst perusing a selection of market and craft stalls selling items including jewellery, beauty products, women’s boutique fashions, candles, home fragrances, personalised gifts, knitwear and more.”

There are face painters, badge making and crafts, making it a real community event.

CC Events UK manager Catherine Molnar said: “Our first two markets have been a huge success.

“We want to attract local and out of area people to Abbey Wood Village to not only experience a great food and craft market, but to rejuvenate this great street again. Our visitors have expressed delight in previous markets and our March event will be bigger and better.”

The next market will be on Saturday, March 9, 11am-4pm. Admission is free.