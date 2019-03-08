Bexley students win Jack Petchey awards for outstanding achievements

Paige Francis won her medal for her outstanding contribution to school life. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation Archant

Children and adults from Bexley have had their amazing achievements recognised by a charity that funds programmes celebrating outstanding young people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oba Oyedele with his medal for his outstanding achievement in becoming a mentor to others. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation Oba Oyedele with his medal for his outstanding achievement in becoming a mentor to others. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

The Jack Petchey Foundation awarded 154 incredible young people at the Orchard Theatre on Thursday, July 4.

They received medallions to go with a framed certificate and a cheque for £250 each which they have already received.

They were nominated by their peers and leaders, winning awards for a variety of achievements big and small but always for doing their best.

In addition, 13 adults were celebrated with Leader Awards.

Bexley schools have received funding of £528,464 from the Jack Petchey Foundation since funding started in 2006.

Former Olympic athlete Donna Fraser was there on the night, and she said; "It was a fantastic evening of celebrating achievements by our young people. It is always a pleasure to be part of such a positive evening."

Winners included Oba Oyedele, 18, who attends Beths Grammar School, Hartford Road, Bexley.

With the support of a mentor, Oba turned his life around, and in turn became a mentor himself, hoping to make the same difference to younger students. Oba was made a senior prefect and is a wonderful role model. The school is very proud of the young man he has become.

Oba decided to spend his £250 grant on books and materials for his classmates.

Alex Burt, 15, attends Haberdasher Askes Crayford Academy, Iron Mill Lane, Crayford.

You may also want to watch:

He has made a huge contribution to the Learning Resource Centre ever since he was in Year 7. He is dedicated and conscientious, committed and reliable, coming every day providing invaluable assistance to library staff and to students using the library.

Alex is always willing to take on any task LRC staff ask of him and to develop new skills. He has grown in confidence and is an excellent role model to other students who look up to him in the LRC and they know they can go to him for help and guidance. Alex is spending his grant on a school documentary and books for the library.

Abigail D'Souza, 17, of Townley Grammar School, Townley Road, Bexleyheath, always helps her art department at every event.

She said: "It feels really odd to be recognised for things I love doing but I am so glad to be disregarding stereotypes of young people I hear too often."

Her grant is being spend on a Mac computer and food for the Year 13 Christmas party.

Faye Dawe, 15, attends Blackfen School for Girls, Blackfen Road, Sidcup.

She had surgery on her spine and was off school for a while, but she completed all work set and took it upon herself to communicate with peers to catch up with anything that was missed.

And Paige Francis, 14, of Harris Academy Falconwood, The Green, Welling, is the best student it has had, taking an active role in the life of the academy.

Jack Kent, 15, attends Break Through, Nuxley Road, Belvedere, and has focused on his learning, participates in classes and completes the work that is asked of him.

Jamie Tunsley, 15, of Cleeve Park School, Bexley Lane, Sidcup, was born with Perthes disease.

He had several problems with his hips when he was younger but has come on leaps and bounds since then.

And Jake Lazaros, 15, of Welling School, Elsa Road, Welling, has overcome a personal tragedy and continued to maintain high standards at school. He said: "The Jack Petchey award made me feel all my work and achievements have been recognised."