Police appeal after violent assault in Bexleyheath restaurant

Police would like to speak to this man in connection to an assault in a Bexleyheath restaurant. Photo: Met Police Met Police

Police are appealing for information to identify a man after a violent assault at a Bexleyheath restaurant.

At around 11.30pm on Friday, January 18, a man in his 50s was eating in a restaurant on Broadway when the suspect punched him in an unprovoked attack.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a facial injury before being discharged.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the photograph.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Terry Powell at the South-East Command Unit via 101 quoting reference 8328/18Jan or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.