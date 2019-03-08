Search

Police appeal after man dies following two car crash

PUBLISHED: 16:34 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 15 August 2019

The junction between St James Way and North Cray Road where the collision occured

The junction between St James Way and North Cray Road where the collision occured

Archant

A police appeal has been made following a two car crash in Bexley after which one elderly driver later died in hospital.

The Met police said they need to hear from witnesses who may have seen what led up to the incident.

They said at about 7pm on Tuesday, August 6 a grey Skoda Octavia and a blue BMW 3 series were in collision on North Cray Road, at the junction with St James Way in Footscray.

Officers attended and were able to speak with both drivers at that time.

However, the driver of the Skoda, a 74-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment. While in hospital his condition deteriorated and he died on Thursday, August 8.

His next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 16 at Princess Royal University Hospital.

The other driver was treated at the scene, and did not require any further help.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are currently investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8285 1574. Alternatively, call police on 101 and quote CAD 6680/6Aug.

