Police appeal as man left critical in hit and run incident

PUBLISHED: 10:26 21 October 2019

Scene close to where a man was left in critical condition by a hit and run Toyota driver - did you see anything?

Scene close to where a man was left in critical condition by a hit and run Toyota driver - did you see anything?

Archant

Archant

The Met police are appealing for help in piecing together what happened at the scene of a collision which has left a man fighting for his life.

They need information and witnesses after a car failed to stop at the scene of the serious incident.

Police were called at 04:35hrs on Saturday, October 19, to reports of a man lying unconscious on Bexley Road, Bexley. London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance also attended.

The police said a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with head and chest injuries and is still in a critical condition.

The man was the victim of a hit and run incident, involving a silver Toyota Prius which failed to stop at the scene.

The car has subsequently been recovered nearby. Enquiries are underway to trace the registered keeper of the Toyota.

Anyone with information and any witnesses that may be able to assist police should call 101 quoting CAD1278oct19.

