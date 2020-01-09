Search

Advanced search

Have your say on plans to redevelop Riverside Gardens, Erith

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 January 2020

Architects have been appointed by the council to get work started on the redevelopment of Riverside Gardens in Erith. Picture: Bexley Council

Architects have been appointed by the council to get work started on the redevelopment of Riverside Gardens in Erith. Picture: Bexley Council

Archant

The redevelopment of Riverside Gardens in Erith has taken another step with the council retaining an architect.

Bexley Council is inviting local people to give their views on how they think the space can be improved.

This can be done at several consultation events planned in the coming months.

The Gardens are being refreshed by London Borough of Bexley's Greater Erith programme thanks to funding secured from the Mayor of London's Good Growth Fund,

Following a competitive tender process, the council has now appointed Erect Architecture Ltd as the landscape architect who will lead on the design of the improved gardens.

Erect has worked on many parks projects including the Tumbling Bay play area at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London.

The council will be holding a Meet the Architects event at The Exchange, Erith on Wednesday, January 15 from 7pm.

You may also want to watch:

This will offer local people the chance to give their views and be an opportunity to meet the team and hear about the plans for the next stages of the project and ask them questions. There will also be displays of case studies and images of their previous work.

Cllr Louie French, Bexley's deputy leader and cabinet member for growth, said: "The support of the local community is essential to help Erith become a vibrant riverside town again. I'd urge as many people as possible to come along to our Meet the Architect event on January 15.

"We want to ensure that the new designs for Riverside Gardens are developed in partnership with local people and community organisations."

To ensure that it gets a broad range of views the council and the architects are also planning sessions in early 2020 with various local groups.

Groundwork London is leading the public consultation process in partnership with Bexley council and held several events in Erith last year.

The large scale improvements to Riverside Gardens area will continune to build on previous regeneration work funded by the council and the Mayor of London through their partnership project the 'Greater Erith Programme'.

Register to attend the first event at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/meet-the-architects-tickets-85234722349

Most Read

Plans revealed for Old Park Farm, Sidcup

Cllr Teresa O'Neill with (left to right) Cllr Peter Craske, Michael Hill, of BexleyCo Homes; Cllr James Hunt, deputy mayor of Bexley; and Daren Moseley of United Living. Picture: Steve Hickey

Two arrested after stabbing in Bexleyheath

The road where a man suffered stab wounds on Christmas Eve. Picture: Google

Bexley Council prosecutes Sidcup homeowner and tree surgeon for cutting down protected tree

The tree at the centre of the enforcement action. Picture: Bexley Council

Wates staff collect enough gifts for 100 needy people in Bexley

Wates staff donated items to the Re-Instate for W-rap project. Picture: Wates Residential

Belmarsh prison deaths - report reveals action still not taken

HMP Belmarsh Prison

Most Read

Plans revealed for Old Park Farm, Sidcup

Cllr Teresa O'Neill with (left to right) Cllr Peter Craske, Michael Hill, of BexleyCo Homes; Cllr James Hunt, deputy mayor of Bexley; and Daren Moseley of United Living. Picture: Steve Hickey

Two arrested after stabbing in Bexleyheath

The road where a man suffered stab wounds on Christmas Eve. Picture: Google

Bexley Council prosecutes Sidcup homeowner and tree surgeon for cutting down protected tree

The tree at the centre of the enforcement action. Picture: Bexley Council

Wates staff collect enough gifts for 100 needy people in Bexley

Wates staff donated items to the Re-Instate for W-rap project. Picture: Wates Residential

Belmarsh prison deaths - report reveals action still not taken

HMP Belmarsh Prison

Latest from the Bexley Times

Have your say on plans to redevelop Riverside Gardens, Erith

Architects have been appointed by the council to get work started on the redevelopment of Riverside Gardens in Erith. Picture: Bexley Council

Orpington MP to remain as Bexley councillor ‘until May at latest’

Orpington MP Gareth Bacon. Picture: GLA Conservatives

Crossrail: TfL confirms further delays to troubled line’s opening

The opening date for Crossrail - which will be known as the Elizabeth line - has been delayed further. Picture: Catherine Davison

Plans revealed for Old Park Farm, Sidcup

Cllr Teresa O'Neill with (left to right) Cllr Peter Craske, Michael Hill, of BexleyCo Homes; Cllr James Hunt, deputy mayor of Bexley; and Daren Moseley of United Living. Picture: Steve Hickey

Donate your old toys to The Entertainer to bring smiles to new faces

Donate your old toys to The Entertainer to bring smiles to new faces. Picture: The Entertainer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists