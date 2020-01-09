Have your say on plans to redevelop Riverside Gardens, Erith

The redevelopment of Riverside Gardens in Erith has taken another step with the council retaining an architect.

Bexley Council is inviting local people to give their views on how they think the space can be improved.

This can be done at several consultation events planned in the coming months.

The Gardens are being refreshed by London Borough of Bexley's Greater Erith programme thanks to funding secured from the Mayor of London's Good Growth Fund,

Following a competitive tender process, the council has now appointed Erect Architecture Ltd as the landscape architect who will lead on the design of the improved gardens.

Erect has worked on many parks projects including the Tumbling Bay play area at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London.

The council will be holding a Meet the Architects event at The Exchange, Erith on Wednesday, January 15 from 7pm.

This will offer local people the chance to give their views and be an opportunity to meet the team and hear about the plans for the next stages of the project and ask them questions. There will also be displays of case studies and images of their previous work.

Cllr Louie French, Bexley's deputy leader and cabinet member for growth, said: "The support of the local community is essential to help Erith become a vibrant riverside town again. I'd urge as many people as possible to come along to our Meet the Architect event on January 15.

"We want to ensure that the new designs for Riverside Gardens are developed in partnership with local people and community organisations."

To ensure that it gets a broad range of views the council and the architects are also planning sessions in early 2020 with various local groups.

Groundwork London is leading the public consultation process in partnership with Bexley council and held several events in Erith last year.

The large scale improvements to Riverside Gardens area will continune to build on previous regeneration work funded by the council and the Mayor of London through their partnership project the 'Greater Erith Programme'.

Register to attend the first event at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/meet-the-architects-tickets-85234722349