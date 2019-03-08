Author Tony Cranston entertains children and care residents

Author Tony Cranston at Heathfield with resident Ray Hudson and local schoolboy Ethan Archant

Leading author Tony Cranston was at an intergenerational event held at Heathfield Court Care Home to talk about his love of books.

Marking Children's Book Week, it saw Tony along with children from Belmont primary school and residents from Heathfield, all come together to talk about the books they love. They ranged in age from seven to 98 years old.

Children's Book Week is celebrating its centenary this year.

To celebrate, residents and children were polled on their favourite childhood books - with Oliver Twist, Lassie and Winnie the Poo winning for the residents and Horrid Henry, Flora's Very Windy Day, and Harry Potter, coming out top for the children.

To spread the word, an extract from Oliver Twist was read by 89-year-old Ray Hudson, and Ethan, seven read from his favourite book.

Tony Cranston, author of Tales from Claybury Woods, is also a master storyteller with a passion for books.

He told his audience the enchanting story of the Countess d'Aulnoy, a prolific author and suspected spy for France, who wrote in the 1600s coining the term contes de fees, or as we know it now, fairytales.

Afterwards, Claire Pettman, deputy head teacher of Belmont primary, who attended the workshop said: "It was a wonderful event and lovely to see the interaction with the residents and children. And we are always supportive of anything that encourages our pupils to read more."

Resident Raymond Hudson, 89, added: "It was a most enjoyable morning seeing the children engaging with reading books and listening to the author Tony Cranston."

And Gina Kitchenam, manager of Heathfield Court went on: "The two polls showed such a difference in the reading tastes of children now and those of our residents when they were children. But though very different, the children and residents read extracts from their chosen books and discussed them enthusiastically.

"I rather think that the residents enjoyed the reading from Horrid Henry a great deal."

Cranston is a teacher of yoga, Tai Chi, meditation and stress management, plus he has a deep love of storytelling, Chinese and Russian art and public speaking.