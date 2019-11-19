Sidcup housing caretaker wins Superhero award for foiling fraudster

Peter Denton, Hyde''s chief executive officer (left), presenting Robert with his award. Picture: Hyde Group Archant

A housing caretaker has been awarded for his quick thinking work in stopping a vulnerable resident being fleeced by a conman.

Robert Roast won this year's Hyde Group's Superhero award.

These are given out to Hyde colleagues who have gone the extra mile for their customers.

The company said Robert, an estate caretaker at The Crescent, Sidcup, received the award for his quick thinking when he prevented a vulnerable Hyde resident from becoming a victim of fraud.

A spokesman for the housing company said he moved fast when he realised something was not quite right about a visitor to the development.

Robert acted quickly when a 91-year-old resident told him a man claiming to have installed her windows had visited her home and requested a cheque for £2.50 for paperwork.

Immediately, Robert knew something wasn't right with this demand out of the blue and asked the resident to contact her bank immediately to cancel the cheque.

Not content with that action, he also decided it was prudent to knock on everybody's doors on the 130-home estate to make them aware something was amiss with this cold caller.

The cheque was unfortunately doctored and cashed by the bank for £7,800 - her life's savings.

But Robert's assertiveness meant that the resident was able to get her money back.

Presenting the award, Peter Denton, Hyde's chief executive officer, said it was his fast reaction that saved the day and possibly prevented the fraud spreading further to other residents.

Peter said: "I am so very proud to recognise the great work that Robert has been doing in our communities. He showed understanding, care and proactive professionalism. Thanks to his fast actions, our resident's life savings were saved and nobody else fell victim to the fraudsters. "Congratulations Robert - fabulous work."

And Robert added: "This is the first award that I have even been presented with.

"I am speechless because I feel that I am just doing my day job and would always help any customer, whatever the situation. I am just pleased that I prevented this from happening to anybody else."