Pre-school ballet classes for Bexley, Dartford and Bromley go online

There was no stopping two-year-old Ayla Osman, from Swanscombe, taking part in the dance lessons. Picture: Elif Osman Archant

It may all be about social distancing, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pull on your ballet togs and dance along from home.

Lily Coleman, from Sidcup, is just 19 months but that doesn't mean she wants to miss a single dance class. Picture: Ursula Venus Lily Coleman, from Sidcup, is just 19 months but that doesn't mean she wants to miss a single dance class. Picture: Ursula Venus

Jessie Lilley, the owner of babyballet in Dartford, Bexley, and Bromley, said: “I have had to pause my physical classes for pre-school children for now, due to coronavirus.

“But along with my fellow babyballet teachers, I have taken my classes online so my babyballet stars can still participate at home.”

She added: “It’s a worrying time as the UK deals with the outbreak of the coronavirus but we are remaining very positive. As more and more families self-isolate and limit the amount of social contact that they have, our primary focus is to ensure children and families in and around can still enjoy babyballet, even if they can’t physically come to classes.

“Our babyballet pupils are aged from six months to five years old and most have no idea about the coronavirus and the effect it’s having in the world around them. It’s our responsibility to keep the babyballet world as normal as possible for them.

George Biggenden, from Beckenham, is now three and has been a big fan of the dance classes since he started when he was just six months - so long as he has his friends with him. Picture: Rebecca Biggenden George Biggenden, from Beckenham, is now three and has been a big fan of the dance classes since he started when he was just six months - so long as he has his friends with him. Picture: Rebecca Biggenden

“We will be delivering our online classes with as much passion and energy as ever, it’s just that instead of being in a dance studio, we’ll be on a screen in children’s living rooms.”

Founder and CEO of the franchise company, Claire O’Connor, explained: “There are going to be a lot of families trying to keep their children entertained over the coming weeks. We hope that by providing babyballet online children can still enjoy the fun and laughter of classes and continue to keep active.

“As a company, we have had to adapt quickly to ensure business continuity and have worked closely with our entire network who have all been fantastically supportive to help take babyballet online.

Two-year-old Ellie Saddington, from Bromley, reckons her high flying dance club is the best. Picture: Lorraine Toal Two-year-old Ellie Saddington, from Bromley, reckons her high flying dance club is the best. Picture: Lorraine Toal

“The response we’ve had from parents and carers has also been really positive; they’re pleased that the children can keep attending classes and they can continue to support our small businesses.”

Client parents can get log-in information for the online platform from the school, and new pupils can also join in.

Visit www.babyballet.co.uk