Police investigating fatal Bexley stabbing arrest second 16-year-old as appeal for witnesses continues

Murder detectives investigating the fatal stabbing in Barnehurst yesterday (Sunday, October 13) have made a second arrest as they continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

Officers were called at 2.48pm on Sunday, October 13 to Barnehurst Avenue, Bexley, following "reports of males fighting in the street".

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

A 20-year-old man was found suffering from a stab injury to his chest.

He was taken to an east London hospital, where he sadly died at 5.27pm.

His family are aware.

Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested that same day on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody.

Another 16-year-old boy was arrested today (Monday, October) on suspicion of murder, after he attended a south London police station.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime (Homicide) are investigating.

Det Ch Insp Mark Cranwell said: "A young man has been stabbed to death on a Sunday afternoon in the street, and now his family are left mourning and looking for answers.

"I am asking anyone with information, or who witnessed this fatal stabbing, to call police.

"In particular, I want to hear from you if you were passing around the time of the stabbing and may have recorded your car journey on a dashcam.

"You can answer the questions that are being asked by a grieving family by calling police and telling us what you know."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact us via Twitter @MetCC. Quote CAD 4418/13 Oct.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If there are any young people who have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously.

Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.