Double rapist trapped when he took a cab to Belvedere

A rapist was traced after taking a cab to Bexley, police have revealed.

Now he has been jailed for life after admitting carrying out two stranger rapes on lone women.

The Met Police said Jonathan Graden, 30, of Hackney, carried out an attack in 2018 and was then linked by DNA to a second attack in 2011.

Graden appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, November 29, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 10 years.

The court heard on November 9 last year, a 22-year-old woman, was approached by Graden on Hanbury Street in Spitalfields.

He followed her into a building before raping her in the basement, leaving the venue around 20 minutes later.

Extensive CCTV enquiries were carried out, and officers were able to establish that the suspect took a cab to Belvedere.

Detectives released CCTV images of the suspect as part of a media appeal and officers dropped hundreds of appeal leaflets in the area where the cab took the suspect.

Probably as a result of the extensive appeals, Graden handed himself in to police last December, and was later charged with rape.

During his arrest Graden's DNA was taken and as a result he was linked to another horrific rape attack that took place in early 2011.

On that occasion, a 24-year-old woman was walking along Dyers Hall Road, Leytonstone, when she was approached from behind and pushed to the ground by Graden, who went on to rape her in a violent assault.

Graden subsequently pleaded guilty to both offences.

After sentencing, Det Con Chris Ives, said: "Graden has been convicted of carrying out two rapes and he is an obvious danger to women; I am glad he has been brought to account.

"In contrast to Graden's depraved and cowardly actions, his victims have acted with courage and dignity. I sincerely hope that the sentence handed down today brings them both a measure of comfort and closure."

And Det Sgt Kendal Moore, added: "This investigation highlights the strength of these two women who have been subjected to horrific sexual violence by this predatory male."