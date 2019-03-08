New Belvedere recycling plant plans submitted to council

Westminster Waste's current site in Greenwich. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Plans to bulldoze the old Conway Building in Belvedere to make way for a huge new waste and recycling centre have been submitted to the council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Westminster Waste Limited wants to relocate from its current site in Greenwich to a new facility in Mulberry Way.

The waste company proposes demolishing of existing warehouses, and the construction of three new buildings, an office and portable cabins.

The plans, submitted to officers at the council this week, envisage more jobs for the area as the business expands.

The company says it is “family-run” and “leading the way in ensuring zero of our waste goes to landfill”.

The site would see fleets of waste lorries bringing waste from around the capital to Belvedere to be sorted and recycled.

Belvedere, traditionally an industrial area, has been earmarked for major growth by the council – planning new shopping areas and hundreds of new homes in a major bid to regenerate.

If this scheme was accepted, WWL says it would monitor vermin and birds which could be attracted to the waste – but said there could be problems with litter.

It comes following another application, submitted months ago, for a new ‘energy park’ in Belvedere which would be able to power some of the 30,000 new homes planned for Bexley.

Cory Riverside Energy, which already operates a site in Norman Road, plans to build the new ‘green’ energy plant which will take in landfill and use it to create renewable energy.

According to the company, its Riverside Energy Park will take on 655,000 tonnes of landfill waste and use it to create energy, which will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 130,000 tonnes every year.