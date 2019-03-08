Double gold medallist Rachel Morris inspires Belvedere children

Paralympian Rachel Morris inspires the youngsters. Picture: Belvedere Junior School Archant

A paralympic double gold medallist was at a school to tell the youngsters that everything is possible with the right attitude.

Rachel Morris was at Belvedere Junior School as the ambassador of the Great to be Me campaign created with the aim of promoting positive body-image and self-talk amongst children.

The double Paralympic Gold medalist for hand-cycling will support and encourage Belvedere pupils to develop self-confidence and self-belief, as well as nurture kind and accepting attitudes towards themselves and one another.

With growing national awareness and concern around the importance of both mental and physical health, Belvedere Junior School has launched its own campaign to promote healthy and positive attitudes amongst its community of pupils and staff.

'Great To Be Me' is a positive health campaign being launched across The Pioneer Academy's community of schools.

Rachel said: "I thoroughly enjoyed my day at Belvedere Junior School working with children and helping them to see their future and that dreams can be achievable.

"I worked with them on self-esteem and helping a group to understand how they have many other ways of understanding themselves when things are really challenging.

"I felt extremely honoured that the children engaged with me, all of them entered the activities and joined in. It was wonderful to see some of those transferrable skills developing within the children as they explored new ideas.

"I feel passionately that for children, especially those who struggle with challenging circumstances, for example socially as a result of disabilities or mental health, sport can help create the time and space in which they can feel safe to talk; to be cared about and to feel understood.

"This can then be further developed by using sport in the physical sense, to help them understand their bodies, develop their self-awareness as an individual, enhance their teamwork skills, and so many other concepts which have parallels or translate into their everyday lives."

Pupils listened to Rachel's assembly and her inspiring story, with a group of Year 5 and 6 pupils joining Rachel afterwards for a focused workshop on developing self-esteem and resilience.