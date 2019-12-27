Sidcup man awarded BEM in New Year Honours list for 75 year' involvement with scouts

A man who dedicated 75 years of his life to scouting has been recognised with a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours list.

Roger Chase, 85, from Sidcup, was honoured for his voluntary service to the community.

The retired silversmith taught silversmithing classes at several different adult education centres.

Some of his former students credited his willingness to go above and beyond for adults he barely knew for the success of teaching what they said was a "dying" craft to amateurs.

Roger has been a dedicated member of the scouts since the Wolf Cub level which is between eight and 11.

At the age of 18, he became a scout leader, and has served the scout group attached to Holy Trinity Lamorbey Church and Sidcup District for almost 65 years.

During his time as a leader, he grew the group to an unprecedented size, with over 100 young members.

He still promotes the values of the scouting movement and is an active member of the Sidcup Fellowship, a group of older scouters who encourage and empower to continue engaging with scouting activities, including providing guidance and mentorship to the area's younger members.

He told us: "I have recently been made the first ever President of 4th Sidcup (Holy Trinity) scout group, an honour I am extremely proud of.

"Throughout my 75 years in scouting as a boy and man, I have always strived to promote scouting in the local area.

"Even today I do my upmost to help with events and promotion of scouting."

He said during his silversmithing career, he made many Cheltham Gold Cups and repaired trophies including the FA Cup.

Roger added: "I have also made many items for Her Majesty the Queen, as well as all other senior royals, including working on crowns and jewellery for the Queen's Coronation in 1952. I am proud to have had the opportunity through being a teacher in adult education to pass on these skills and ensure a new interest in my craft of silver and goldsmithing."