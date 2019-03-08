Bexley Business Awards shortlist

The launch of the Bexley Business Awards 2019

The shortlist for this year’s Bexley Business Excellence Awards has just been announced for each of the 12 categories.

These include best small to medium enterprise, best for business commitment to education, and best employer.

As media partner, the Bexley Times is supporting the event and welcomes news that it has seen a 43per cent increase in entries with a record number going through to the next round of judging.

It is the seventh time the Awards have been held, and has attracted entries from 85 companies across every sector of the business community, from sole traders to start-ups and long established companies.

The senior adjudicator Paul Hadfield, who drew up the shortlist, says the range and strength of the submissions from local businesses shows “Bexley’s economy is growing.”

The business and management consultant added: “There are some excellent examples among the entries of fast-growing businesses who are trading nationally and internationally, showing that Bexley’s economy is flourishing and has potential to grow significantly.”

He said: “The customer service award was a particularly strong category including fantastic new food, care, health and beauty businesses who are raising the bar when it comes to providing excellent services in Bexley.”

He went on: “There are excellent examples of businesses, social enterprises and charities which are doing fantastic work to support the local community, helping young people and supporting education and training.”

A new award for 2019, Love Your Local Business, celebrates independent local traders across Bexley’s district centre and is the only award with a public vote.

They said this gives local people the chance to support their favourite local trader shortlisted in this category.

These public votes will count strongly towards the judging panel’s final decision on the overall category winner.

Now, all the shortlisted companies are being invited to submit a second round application form by May 3 so judging interviews can take place at the Thames Innovation Centre on May 22.

The awards will be handed out at a black-tie dinner in June.

Visit www.bexleyawards.co.uk for details on the public vote which closes on Friday, May 3.



Here’s the shortlist for the Bexley Business Excellence Awards in 2019



Best SME – Sponsored by ITRM

* Aletta Shaw Solicitors

* Bexleyheath Business Partnership

* Bexleyheath Dental Practice and The Sandford Clinic

* Dartford Composites

* EB Associates Group

* FWD Training & Consultancy

* Maid on a Mission

* Now Boarding Pet Hotels

* Playle & Partners

* Prompt Side



Business Commitment to Education & Skills – Sponsored by Learning & Enterprise College Bexley

* All the Arts Theatre School

* Capital Hoist Hire & Sales

* Indulgence Beauty Salons

* Inspire Hair and Beauty Academy

* Plum Innovations

* Reynolds Group



Best Employer – Sponsored by Waterman Group

* Crayford Greyhound Track

* EB Associates Group

* Evergreen Care Bexley

* McDonalds Sidcup

* McMillan Williams Solicitors

* Reliable Elevator Services

* Riverdale Court Care Home Avante

* Staffline



Commitment to Customer Service – Sponsored by Crayford Greyhound Track

* 2 Green Dental

* Aspire Pharmacy

* Fantome & Co.

* Hello Burger

* Immaculate Beauty

* Indulgence Beauty Salons

* Maid on a Mission

* Point of View Glazing

* Stone & Co Hair

* The Hair Movement



Best Charity or Social Enterprise – Sponsored by London South East College

* CC Events UK

* CRIBS Charitable Enterprise

* Erith Theatre Guild

* Greenwich & Bexley Community

* Inspire Community Trust

* Re-instate

* Revival Community Music Café

* Riverdale Court Care Home



Best New Business – Sponsored by Peabody

* Calm Collective

* Erith Designs

* Fifi Belles Ltd

* Lingotot Bexley

* Next Generation Day Nurse (Barnehurst)

* Point of View Glazing

* Renaissance Pub Company – The Kings Arms

* SJC Training Academy of Hair and Beauty

* Suzie’s Beauty Bar

* The Hair Movement



Tech Innovation of the Year

* Bluelime Home Design

* Plum Innovation

* Staffline

* Taylor Technology Systems



Business Entrepreneur of the Year – Sponsored by Sidcup Partners

* Catherine Molnar, CC Events UK

* Darren O’Brien, O’Briens Electrical

* Graham Baker, StudioGBP

* Joy Zarine, The Hospitality Agency

* Karen Blackwell, Vision PA Services

* Kelly Palmer, Indulgence Beauty Salons

* Lewie Winters, HW Audio

* Lola Campbell, Eclipse School of Beauty

* Rebecca Cox, Maid on a Mission

* Suzie Johnson-Smith, Suzie’s Beauty Bar



Contribution to the Community

* All the Arts Theatre School

* Bexleyheath Business Partnership

* Calm Collective

* CLC Bookshops Welling

* Feel Good Co-operative

* Ice Tickles Childcare

* Linklaters Optometrists

* McDonalds Sidcup

* Petty Freeman Estates

* U Market Events



Love your Local Business – Sponsored by Kimmicass

* Allure Skin & Laser Clinic

* Calm Collective

* CRIBS Charitable Enterprise

* Engrave a Gift

* Jaqueline’s Gems Childcare Services

* Kassiopi Cove

* Paco & Co Hair

* Reliable Elevator Services

* Stone & Co Hair

* The Wright Eyewear



Made or Assembled in Bexley

* Blue I studio London

* Dartford Composites

* Freshasia Foods

* HW Audio

* Prompt Side

* Surveyline Chartered Surveyors



Food & Beverage Award

* Blend Bar & Grill

* Chinchins

* Crayford Greyhound Track

* Hazine

* Hello Burger

* Hook and Line

* Renaissance Pub Company – The Kings Arms

* Riverdale Court Care Home Avante

* Shampan 3 Limited



