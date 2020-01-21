Search

Advanced search

Bexley Business Awards launch announced

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 January 2020

Bexley Business Award winners from last year. Picture: White Label

Bexley Business Award winners from last year. Picture: White Label

Archant

This year's Bexley Business Awards, backed by the Bexley Times, is being launched and entries are being invited.

The 2020 Bexley Business Excellence Awards is now in its eighth year.

Building on the success of last year's programme, the borough's prestigious awards will once again celebrate the achievements of Bexley's vibrant business community.

The 2020 launch will be held on February 6 from 6.30pm at The Engine House, Veridion Way, Erith.

Guests will hear details of the categories and also the black-tie gala dinner and awards ceremony which will be held in June.

Bexley Council deputy leader Louie French wants to encourage businesses to come along and find out how they can enter.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "The 2019 awards were a huge success, with many local businesses and organisations crowning off a successful year of trading with a night of celebration and fun. Entering the 2020 awards is the perfect way for successful local businesses to raise their profile and to grow their networks."

The Bexley Business Excellence Awards are free to enter and open to all types of enterprise across every business sector in the borough.

Entry is easy with online registering giving businesses the choice of categories that best reflect their enterprise.

Housing management company Obit is sponsoring the awards, and customer services director Paul Richards said: "With over 4,300 homes across the borough, Bexley is a community that Orbit has worked closely alongside for many years. We work in partnership with Bexley Council, local groups, charities and partner organisations to help build and develop a sustainable community for all to benefit from.

"There are numerous examples where we have supported our residents from the Bexley community into training and employment, including those starting their own business. We have also been able to help  those who have required additional support with money advice, wellbeing and digital skills.

"We are delighted to be part of the Bexley Business Excellence Awards and our sponsorship of the Commitment to the Community category, along with the launch, directly aligns with our vision of building thriving communities."

For more information on sponsorship, contact Vivien Newbould at vnewbould@bexleyawards.co.uk or call 0208 7267968.

Most Read

Warning as two elderly Bexley residents lose thousands in phone scam

Police stock. Picture: Met Police

Bexley Special sergeant receives MBE for 38 years of service

Gurcharan Singh Dhesi when he first joined the Met in 1973

Police investigating fatal Bexley stabbing arrest second 16-year-old as appeal for witnesses continues

Police forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Barnehurst Avenue, in Bexley, south east London. The 20-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in the chest was LondonÕs sole knife crime fatality over the weekend. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. Emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Barnehurst Avenue, at 2.48pm on Sunday. The man was taken to hospital but died several hours later, Scotland Yard said. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

George salutes his new life

RELEASED: Boy George is released four months into his sentence, shows his delight to the camera.

Greenwich Genson Courtney shooting: Police appeal for witnesses

Dave Courtney, stepdad of murder victim Genson Courtney, and Jennifer, mum of Genson

Most Read

Warning as two elderly Bexley residents lose thousands in phone scam

Police stock. Picture: Met Police

Bexley Special sergeant receives MBE for 38 years of service

Gurcharan Singh Dhesi when he first joined the Met in 1973

Police investigating fatal Bexley stabbing arrest second 16-year-old as appeal for witnesses continues

Police forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Barnehurst Avenue, in Bexley, south east London. The 20-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in the chest was LondonÕs sole knife crime fatality over the weekend. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. Emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Barnehurst Avenue, at 2.48pm on Sunday. The man was taken to hospital but died several hours later, Scotland Yard said. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

George salutes his new life

RELEASED: Boy George is released four months into his sentence, shows his delight to the camera.

Greenwich Genson Courtney shooting: Police appeal for witnesses

Dave Courtney, stepdad of murder victim Genson Courtney, and Jennifer, mum of Genson

Latest from the Bexley Times

Bexley Business Awards launch announced

Bexley Business Award winners from last year. Picture: White Label

Warning as two elderly Bexley residents lose thousands in phone scam

Police stock. Picture: Met Police

Tell us your stories to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Dancing in the streets on VE Day, 1945. Picture: Imperial War Museum

Derelict Erith maisonettes could make way for new flats

The derelict block at Northend Road, Erith, and inset, the proposed design of the replacement building. Picture: Lachlan Leeming

Game closing in Broadway Shopping Centre Bexleyheath

A Game store front - this one is in Chatham, which is not on the announced closure list. Picture: Chris Murphy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists