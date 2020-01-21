Bexley Business Awards launch announced

Bexley Business Award winners from last year. Picture: White Label Archant

This year's Bexley Business Awards, backed by the Bexley Times, is being launched and entries are being invited.

The 2020 Bexley Business Excellence Awards is now in its eighth year.

Building on the success of last year's programme, the borough's prestigious awards will once again celebrate the achievements of Bexley's vibrant business community.

The 2020 launch will be held on February 6 from 6.30pm at The Engine House, Veridion Way, Erith.

Guests will hear details of the categories and also the black-tie gala dinner and awards ceremony which will be held in June.

Bexley Council deputy leader Louie French wants to encourage businesses to come along and find out how they can enter.

He said: "The 2019 awards were a huge success, with many local businesses and organisations crowning off a successful year of trading with a night of celebration and fun. Entering the 2020 awards is the perfect way for successful local businesses to raise their profile and to grow their networks."

The Bexley Business Excellence Awards are free to enter and open to all types of enterprise across every business sector in the borough.

Entry is easy with online registering giving businesses the choice of categories that best reflect their enterprise.

Housing management company Obit is sponsoring the awards, and customer services director Paul Richards said: "With over 4,300 homes across the borough, Bexley is a community that Orbit has worked closely alongside for many years. We work in partnership with Bexley Council, local groups, charities and partner organisations to help build and develop a sustainable community for all to benefit from.

"There are numerous examples where we have supported our residents from the Bexley community into training and employment, including those starting their own business. We have also been able to help those who have required additional support with money advice, wellbeing and digital skills.

"We are delighted to be part of the Bexley Business Excellence Awards and our sponsorship of the Commitment to the Community category, along with the launch, directly aligns with our vision of building thriving communities."

For more information on sponsorship, contact Vivien Newbould at vnewbould@bexleyawards.co.uk or call 0208 7267968.