Winners of the Bexley business awards revealed

All the winners show off their awards at the Bexley Business Excellence ceremony. Picture: Glen Foster Archant

The Bexley Business Excellence Awards winners have been announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 300 watched as the winners from 147 entries in 12 categories were revealed. That entry total is up 43per cent on last year.

The ceremony was on June 27 at Hall Place and Gardens and saw the overall Business of the Year named as Inspire Hair and Beauty Academy.

Students Poppy Whitton and Taylor Westfold, both 18, were nominated by Inspire to collect the award from Amanda Smith and Steve Hammond, general manager of headline sponsor Ocado CFC4 Erith.

Earlier they had also collected the award for Business Commitment to Education and Skills.

Proud owner Clair Harradine, who was unable to attend due to illness, said later: "I would like to thank everyone who voted for us - our students are very proud that we were recognised as the best in Bexley.

"I would also like to thank all of my staff and students for their support throughout the years. This has enabled our academy to achieve greater standards and recognition and has set a benchmark for the salon and its students.

"We will strive to maintain and develop the standard of teaching so that our students can achieve the highest qualification possible and to become trailblazers within our industry for Bexley. This award will help us to reach out to even more aspiring beauticians, barbers and hairdressers and help them to fulfil their dreams and ambitions."

Mr Hammond added: "This year is the first time I have been through the entire process from the launch and judging, right through to the awards ceremony. What this has brought to light very clearly is that the borough has an amazing range of very different and diverse businesses within it."

The 7th annual Bexley Business Excellence Awards, with the Bexley Times as its media partner, had entries from 85 companies.

The winners:

Business of the Year - Sponsored by Ocado

Winner - Inspire Hair and Beauty Academy

Best SME - Sponsored by ITRM

Winner - Bexleyheath Dental Practice and The Sandford Clinic

Highly Commended - FWD Training & Consultancy

Commended - Playle & Parnters

Business Commitment to Education & Skills - Sponsored by The Learning & Enterprise College Bexley

Winner - Inspire Hair and Beauty Academy

Highly Commended - All the Arts Theatre School

Commended - Capital Hoist Hire & Sales

Best Employer - Sponsored by The Waterman Group

Winner - McMillan Williams Solicitors

Highly Commended - Crayford Greyhound Track

Commended - EB Associates Group

Commitment to Customer Service - Sponsored by Crayford Greyhound Stadium

Winner - Aspire Pharmacy

Highly Commended - Maid on a Mission

Commended - Stone & Co Hair

Best Charity or Social Enterprise - Sponsored by London South East Colleges

Winner - Inspire Community Trust

You may also want to watch:

Highly Commended - Riverdale Court Care Home

Commended - Re-instate

Best New Business - Sponsored by Peabody

Winner - Lingotot Bexley

Highly Commended - Point of View Glazing

Commended - Calm Collective

Tech Innovation of the Year

Winner - Taylor Technology Systems

Highly Commended - Blueline Home Design

Commended - Plum Innovation

Business Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by Sidcup Partners

Winner - Suzie Johnson-Smith, Suzie's Beauty Bar

Highly Commended - Lola Campbell, Eclipse School of Beauty

Commended - Darren O'Brien, O'Brien's Electrical

Contribution to the Community - Presented by Purple Willows

Winner - Feel Good Co-Operative

Highly Commended - Linklaters Optometrists

Commended - All the Arts Theatre School/Petty Freeman Estates

Love Your Local Business - Sponsored by Kimmicass

Winner - The Wright Eyewear Company

Highly Commended -Calm Collective/Stone & Co Hair

Commended- Jacqueline's Gems Childcare Services

Made or Assembled in Bexley - Presented by McBrides Chartered Accountants

Winner - Freshasia Foods

Highly Commended - Dartford Composites

Commended - Prompt Side

Food & Beverage Award

Winner - Crayford Greyhound Track

Highly Commended - Renaissance Pub Company - The Kings Arms

Commended - Hello Burger