Winners of the Bexley business awards revealed
PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 July 2019
Archant
The Bexley Business Excellence Awards winners have been announced.
More than 300 watched as the winners from 147 entries in 12 categories were revealed. That entry total is up 43per cent on last year.
The ceremony was on June 27 at Hall Place and Gardens and saw the overall Business of the Year named as Inspire Hair and Beauty Academy.
Students Poppy Whitton and Taylor Westfold, both 18, were nominated by Inspire to collect the award from Amanda Smith and Steve Hammond, general manager of headline sponsor Ocado CFC4 Erith.
Earlier they had also collected the award for Business Commitment to Education and Skills.
Proud owner Clair Harradine, who was unable to attend due to illness, said later: "I would like to thank everyone who voted for us - our students are very proud that we were recognised as the best in Bexley.
"I would also like to thank all of my staff and students for their support throughout the years. This has enabled our academy to achieve greater standards and recognition and has set a benchmark for the salon and its students.
"We will strive to maintain and develop the standard of teaching so that our students can achieve the highest qualification possible and to become trailblazers within our industry for Bexley. This award will help us to reach out to even more aspiring beauticians, barbers and hairdressers and help them to fulfil their dreams and ambitions."
Mr Hammond added: "This year is the first time I have been through the entire process from the launch and judging, right through to the awards ceremony. What this has brought to light very clearly is that the borough has an amazing range of very different and diverse businesses within it."
The 7th annual Bexley Business Excellence Awards, with the Bexley Times as its media partner, had entries from 85 companies.
The winners:
Business of the Year - Sponsored by Ocado
Winner - Inspire Hair and Beauty Academy
Best SME - Sponsored by ITRM
Winner - Bexleyheath Dental Practice and The Sandford Clinic
Highly Commended - FWD Training & Consultancy
Commended - Playle & Parnters
Business Commitment to Education & Skills - Sponsored by The Learning & Enterprise College Bexley
Winner - Inspire Hair and Beauty Academy
Highly Commended - All the Arts Theatre School
Commended - Capital Hoist Hire & Sales
Best Employer - Sponsored by The Waterman Group
Winner - McMillan Williams Solicitors
Highly Commended - Crayford Greyhound Track
Commended - EB Associates Group
Commitment to Customer Service - Sponsored by Crayford Greyhound Stadium
Winner - Aspire Pharmacy
Highly Commended - Maid on a Mission
Commended - Stone & Co Hair
Best Charity or Social Enterprise - Sponsored by London South East Colleges
Winner - Inspire Community Trust
Highly Commended - Riverdale Court Care Home
Commended - Re-instate
Best New Business - Sponsored by Peabody
Winner - Lingotot Bexley
Highly Commended - Point of View Glazing
Commended - Calm Collective
Tech Innovation of the Year
Winner - Taylor Technology Systems
Highly Commended - Blueline Home Design
Commended - Plum Innovation
Business Entrepreneur of the Year - Sponsored by Sidcup Partners
Winner - Suzie Johnson-Smith, Suzie's Beauty Bar
Highly Commended - Lola Campbell, Eclipse School of Beauty
Commended - Darren O'Brien, O'Brien's Electrical
Contribution to the Community - Presented by Purple Willows
Winner - Feel Good Co-Operative
Highly Commended - Linklaters Optometrists
Commended - All the Arts Theatre School/Petty Freeman Estates
Love Your Local Business - Sponsored by Kimmicass
Winner - The Wright Eyewear Company
Highly Commended -Calm Collective/Stone & Co Hair
Commended- Jacqueline's Gems Childcare Services
Made or Assembled in Bexley - Presented by McBrides Chartered Accountants
Winner - Freshasia Foods
Highly Commended - Dartford Composites
Commended - Prompt Side
Food & Beverage Award
Winner - Crayford Greyhound Track
Highly Commended - Renaissance Pub Company - The Kings Arms
Commended - Hello Burger