Bexley needs more foster parents

Bexley Council is on the lookout for more people to take up the role of foster parent.

As Foster Care Fortnight gets under way, the authority said it is a chance to recognise all those carers that do such a fantastic job for local young people.

And it also wants to put the call out for anyone interested in finding out more about this fantastic career.

This year the campaign is focusing on how foster carers can #changeafuture.

At any one time, Bexley has more than 100 children and young people in need of a foster placement, either long or short-term.

The council said some of its foster carers are part-time and some are full-time.

And it points out that a foster carer can be single, married, straight or gay. Like the children that need their help, no two foster carers are the same.

Cabinet member for children's services, Cllr Philip Read added: "There are many reasons why they may need to leave their family home but all our young people are looking for a safe place, somewhere they can feel secure and settled.

"If you feel you have got what it takes to provide this, then get in touch and speak to the team. By stepping in and filling that gap you really could change a future."

Bexley foster carer Jill Harradine is approved to foster three children at any time, from newborns to the age of 10.

Jill said: "While it can be demanding and challenging at times, when I put my head on the pillow at night I know there is nothing I would rather be doing. It's the most rewarding thing I've ever done and it is wonderful seeing the difference you can make."

Foster Care Fortnight, established almost 20 years ago, is the UK's biggest foster care awareness raising campaign and runs until May 26 and showcases the commitment, passion and dedication of foster carers.

Anyone interested in fostering and would like to find out more about the process, payments and support on offer should call 020 3045 4400 or email fostering@bexley.gov.uk.