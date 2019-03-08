Search

Take part in the Bexley Crime Survey 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:15 02 October 2019

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images.

Have your say on the biggest crime and disorder issues in Bexley by responding to the borough's annual crime survey which was launched by the council this week.

The Bexley Crime Survey went live on Friday September 27, offering a chance for residents to tell the Bexley Community Safety Partnership what concerns them most.

The partnership will use the responses, alongside other data, to help decide its priorities for 2020/21.

The deadline for responses is December 31 2019.

One lucky participant will also win a £50 Morrisons gift voucher.

The statutory members of the BCSP include Bexley Council, the Metropolitan Police, the London Fire Brigade, and the borough's Probation and Health units,

It is also supported by other local organisations, who work together to tackle crime, anti-social behaviour and drug and alcohol misuse.

To take part, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/FLP28DQ.

If you would like to take part in the survey but do not have access to a computer, please visit your local library, where free internet access is available.

Alternatively, please telephone 020 8303 7777 or write to the Council's Community Safety Team at the Civic Offices, 2 Watling Street, Bexleyheath DA6 7AT to request a paper copy.

