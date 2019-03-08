Labour councillors criticise planned electric vehicle charge points

The locations of a new swathe of electrical charging points across Bexley have seen councillors clash this week. Picture: PA PA Wire/Press Association Images

The opposition Labour group in Bexley is calling on ruling Tories to think again over a decision to introduce electric vehicle charging bays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Labour said it wants cabinet member Peter Craske to review the decision because it feels they are in the wrong places and will hinder business for traders as they apparently take away parking spaces for conventional vehicles.

The proposals will see 26 electric vehicle charging bays in 13 locations, following a consultation period where residents, ward councillors and businesses raised comments and objections to the proposals.

Cllr Sally Hinkley said: "It is clear that concerns were raised regarding the loss of parking bays in busy locations when changes to parking arrangements in a number of locations could have provided electric charging bays, while the current levels of parking could have been maintained.

"Labour councillors suggested proposals which would have ensured this happened in Nuxley Road and Picardy Street, but these proposals were ignored."

Cllr Stef Borella, shadow spokesman for transport, added: "We are concerned that the cabinet member has not listened to any of the concerns made during the consultations and has proposed no amendments to the original proposals."

He continued: "While we support the introduction of electric vehicle charging parking bays in Bexley to promote more environmentally friendly vehicles being used, they must be in the right location and take account of the needs of residents and businesses."

But Cllr Craske hit back, saying: "This is surprising to hear, because none of the Labour councillors concerned have contacted me or asked to meet and discuss the issues - they all know my contact details and we see each other all the time around the council offices.

"This is particularly striking as I have discussed this very issue with Conservative councillors who did contact me about it, including one of my own ward colleagues.

"This project is funded by the Labour Mayor of London who I thought they supported.

"Why should residents in the wards they represent miss out on new technology and cleaner air just because of the nimby-ism of their Labour councillors who as ever oppose anything and everything."

The charging bays are proposed at:

You may also want to watch:

Bellegrove Road, Welling

Blackfen Parade, Blackfen

Danson Lane, Welling

Erith Road, Barnehurst

Methuen Road, Bexleyheath

Nuxley Road, Belvedere

Picardy Street, Belvedere

Sandford Road, Bexleyheath

Sherwood Park Avenue, Blackfen

St Johns Road, Sidcup

The Oval, Blackfen

Walnut Tree Road, Erith

Waterside, Crayford.