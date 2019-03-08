Search

Parkwood Ladies, Bexley, offer free football training sessions during Women's World Cup

PUBLISHED: 09:23 11 June 2019

The Parkwood Ladies are now offering free training sessions while the World Cup is on. Picture: Parkwood Ladies

Archant

As the Women's World Cup kicked off with some England success, a local team is offering free football training.

The Bexley-based Parkwood Ladies returned from the Netherlands recently as finalists of the Brabant Girls Cup after playing two days in increasing heat that made the 11-a-side 30-minute games physically demanding as the heat drained the players' energy levels.

It is a major international tournament held in Holland every year.

This year, Parkwood Ladies were the only English representatives, and were joined by teams from France, Denmark, Switzerland, Belgium, Sweden and the Netherlands for the two-day event.

The Parkwood Ladies were delighted to make the final in the impressive OJC Romalen Stadium in front of 300-plus supporters made up of the players and officials of the clubs in the tournament from all age groups.

Andrew Morton, who runs the team, said: "We lost the game 1-0 to a very good French side, however we feel we did ourselves proud and gave it everything we could.

"FC Bords de Saone played really well, but we are proud that history will show that the final standings in the tournament in its 10th anniversary year was Parkwood Ladies in the final.

"We felt this tour was a great success both on and off the pitch and we have been invited back next year, should we choose to do so."

To celebrate their place in the final, Parkwood Ladies is now hosting free football training sessions while the Women's World Cup is being played.

The sessions are on Thursday, June 13, Tuesday, June 18 and Tuesday, June 25 at Hall Place, Bexley 6.45-8.45pm.

For more information on sessions with the Parkwood Ladies, contact Harvey Goodhew on 07743 128 153.

