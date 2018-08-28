Oscar-nominated The Favourite shot scenes at Danson House

Danson shines as Queen's House in The Favourite. Photo: Bexley Council Archant

There could be some Oscar glory ahead for a Bexley landmark as The Favourite is nominated.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Favourite stars Olivia Colman as Queen Anne. Photo: Fox Searchlight The Favourite stars Olivia Colman as Queen Anne. Photo: Fox Searchlight

Danson House, Welling, features in the movie as home to Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, when they share a mud bath during a scene.

It has already been bathed in glory as the historical period comedy-drama, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, won at the Venice Film Festival and at Golden Globes.

It has received 10 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

The film crew had to dress an area of the Palladian villa’s basement kitchen to look like a luxurious Turkish bath for Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman, who played Queen Anne and Rachel Weisz as Sarah, to shoot the important scene.

The Victorian basement also provided the setting for the servant quarters. This is where Abigail, played by Emma Stone, finds her new sleeping area on the floor and has a less than dignified wash along with the other servants, said Bexley Council.

Cabinet member for places, Councillor Peter Craske was delighted with the result and said: “We are seeing more and more TV producers and film directors wanting to film in our beautiful borough. With two Green Flag flying parks and plenty of sites with significant historical importance, it’s hardly surprising.

“Danson House is an 18th century Grade I listed Palladian villa which makes the ideal backdrop for period films and dramas. International film star Tom Hardy Hardy also filmed here for BBC series Taboo. Hall Place and Gardens, which has won the Green Flag Award 22 years in a row, has also had time on screen in the ITV drama Fearless.”

Staff from FilmFixer – the council’s film office - provided access to Danson Park and worked with the film crew to ensure that the filming went smoothly in April 2017.

Visitors wanting to see the house for themselves can visit between 10am and 4pm every Thursday until the end of February and every Sunday from March until October. Entry is £7 per person, £3.50 for English Heritage Members/Concessions. Under 7s are free.