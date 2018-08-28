Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Crayford church festive jumper day pays off

PUBLISHED: 11:48 30 January 2019

Senior paster Eddie Iduoze presents the cheque to Laura Burke.

Senior paster Eddie Iduoze presents the cheque to Laura Burke.

Archant

A Bexley church has handed a £1,000 cheque to Mind to battle the rise in suicides due to mental issues.

John Ogbe, pastor for outreach in my local church, Gateway Chapel, Crayford, told us: “We had a charity event for Mind Bexley called Christmas Jumper Day.

“It was well attended with many joining in the fun and we were able to raise and donate £1,000 to Mind Bexley.”

He said the day had a serious side.

Pastor Ogbe added: “We did this because every two hours, someone in England and Wales takes their own life.

“We’re determined that more people will get help early on, before they hit rock bottom.”

The cheque was presented to Laura Burke by senior pastor of GWC Eddie Iduoze last week.

Laura said: “The gift will help in so many ways, empowering people to take that crucial first step, speaking to their GP.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Big changes at Hall Place, including introduction of entry fee, due to be agreed tonight

In total its expected that £600,000 will be spent revitalising the listed attraction, which will in some part be offset by a new £2 charge for punters wanting to visit the gardens.

Is it going to snow in Bexley? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Oscar-nominated The Favourite shot scenes at Danson House

Danson shines as Queen's House in The Favourite. Photo: Bexley Council

Council agrees to charge admission to Hall Place gardens

Bexley residents will be charged £2 to enter the gardens at Hall Place. Photo: Bexley Council

Lesbian affair teacher should not be in jail’

JAILED: Helen Goddard.

Most Read

Big changes at Hall Place, including introduction of entry fee, due to be agreed tonight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Is it going to snow in Bexley? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Oscar-nominated The Favourite shot scenes at Danson House

#includeImage($article, 225)

Council agrees to charge admission to Hall Place gardens

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lesbian affair teacher should not be in jail’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Bexley Times

Crayford church festive jumper day pays off

Senior paster Eddie Iduoze presents the cheque to Laura Burke.

Council agrees to charge admission to Hall Place gardens

Bexley residents will be charged £2 to enter the gardens at Hall Place. Photo: Bexley Council

Oscar-nominated The Favourite shot scenes at Danson House

Danson shines as Queen's House in The Favourite. Photo: Bexley Council

Is it going to snow in Bexley? Met Office weather warning predicts snow and ice this week

Snow and ice is expected to hit all across the country in the next few days. Photo: Liam McBurney/ PA Wire/PA Images

Big changes at Hall Place, including introduction of entry fee, due to be agreed tonight

In total its expected that £600,000 will be spent revitalising the listed attraction, which will in some part be offset by a new £2 charge for punters wanting to visit the gardens.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists