Crayford church festive jumper day pays off

Senior paster Eddie Iduoze presents the cheque to Laura Burke. Archant

A Bexley church has handed a £1,000 cheque to Mind to battle the rise in suicides due to mental issues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Ogbe, pastor for outreach in my local church, Gateway Chapel, Crayford, told us: “We had a charity event for Mind Bexley called Christmas Jumper Day.

“It was well attended with many joining in the fun and we were able to raise and donate £1,000 to Mind Bexley.”

He said the day had a serious side.

Pastor Ogbe added: “We did this because every two hours, someone in England and Wales takes their own life.

“We’re determined that more people will get help early on, before they hit rock bottom.”

The cheque was presented to Laura Burke by senior pastor of GWC Eddie Iduoze last week.

Laura said: “The gift will help in so many ways, empowering people to take that crucial first step, speaking to their GP.”