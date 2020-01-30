Network Rail warns of Barnehurst line closure this month for landslip works

Rail passengers are warned the Bexleyheath line is being closed for nine days soon and they will need to find alternative routes.

Network Rail is reminding passengers to plan their journeys ahead of the nine-day closure of the Bexleyheath line between Blackheath and Barnehurst.

It starts on Saturday, February 15 and is due to continue until Sunday, February 23.

The temporary closure is to allow a ground works team to tackle the banking at the side of the track following four landslips in the past decade.

Network Rail has now decided to close the line over the half term as part of a major project to protect passengers from further disruption.

There will be no trains on this stretch but Southeastern is running extra services and longer trains on the Woolwich and Sidcup lines.

They are expected to be busier than usual and some services will run to a different timetable. The operator is advising passengers to avoid peak time travel if possible. A replacement bus service will also be in place for Bexleyheath line passengers and tickets accepted on other reasonable routes, London Underground, the DLR and London Buses.

Bus replacement and alternative train times are now available.

Dan Athol, programme director at Network Rail, said: "The last landslip on the Bexleyheath line, in February last year, closed the line for seven days.

"We want to provide a safe, permanent solution to prevent further disruption to passengers. We're also making the most of the closures by bringing forward more work to give passengers the benefits quicker and prevent future engineering closures.

"We know there is never a good time to close the railway and have been working hard with Southeastern colleagues to make people aware of the closure and alternative travel options."

The work involves the removal of 2,500 tonnes of mud and trees so engineers can reduce the steepness of the cutting slopes, plus delivering 8,000 tonnes of concrete and gravel to build 650 metre long retaining walls along both sides of the track.

Passengers can plan their journey by visiting www.networkrail.co.uk/Bexleyheathline