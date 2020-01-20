Search

Advanced search

Warning as two elderly Bexley residents lose thousands in phone scam

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 January 2020

Police stock. Picture: Met Police

Police stock. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Two vulnerable Bexley residents have fallen foul of a growing phone scam, and have parted with thousands of pounds.

Bexley Trading Standards officers said they are now looking to raise awareness of the sophisticated con that sounds so plausible. People can be easily taken in if they don't have their wits about them.

It has recently affected two elderly people in Bexley - each paid out more than £4,000 to the criminals involved.

Trading Standards said both had received a phone call from someone claiming to be from Hammersmith police station investigating bank fraud.

They were both told to draw out large sums of money. One victim was told this was to help with police investigations, the other was told to withdraw the money so it could be put in a safe account.

They were both told not to tell anyone about the call and in particular not to tell the bank staff why they were drawing money out.

You may also want to watch:

On returning home from the bank the victims then received another call and within minutes a man was on their doorstep collecting the money. The team have also been made aware of previous similar incidents where people have given over their cards and pins.

Trading Standards said: "It is important to know that the police would never ask you to withdraw money or hand over your card or pin.

"Please make your older relatives and friends aware of this scam.

"If you are not happy with a phone call and are suspicious of the conversation you have with the caller then please end the call and report it to the police using 101. In an emergency always call 999.

"Remember, when reporting a suspicious phone call to the police to wait five minutes before attempting to make the call to ensure you are not reconnected to the offender as phone lines can be kept open."

Similar frauds have recently been reported in Dartford and Medway where thousands of pounds were stolen.

Anyone affected by this kind of crime or are aware of anyone that has been a victim can contact Action Fraud 0300 123 2040.

Most Read

Warning as two elderly Bexley residents lose thousands in phone scam

Police stock. Picture: Met Police

Bexley Special sergeant receives MBE for 38 years of service

Gurcharan Singh Dhesi when he first joined the Met in 1973

Police investigating fatal Bexley stabbing arrest second 16-year-old as appeal for witnesses continues

Police forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Barnehurst Avenue, in Bexley, south east London. The 20-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in the chest was LondonÕs sole knife crime fatality over the weekend. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. Emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Barnehurst Avenue, at 2.48pm on Sunday. The man was taken to hospital but died several hours later, Scotland Yard said. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

George salutes his new life

RELEASED: Boy George is released four months into his sentence, shows his delight to the camera.

Greenwich Genson Courtney shooting: Police appeal for witnesses

Dave Courtney, stepdad of murder victim Genson Courtney, and Jennifer, mum of Genson

Most Read

Warning as two elderly Bexley residents lose thousands in phone scam

Police stock. Picture: Met Police

Bexley Special sergeant receives MBE for 38 years of service

Gurcharan Singh Dhesi when he first joined the Met in 1973

Police investigating fatal Bexley stabbing arrest second 16-year-old as appeal for witnesses continues

Police forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Barnehurst Avenue, in Bexley, south east London. The 20-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in the chest was LondonÕs sole knife crime fatality over the weekend. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. Emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Barnehurst Avenue, at 2.48pm on Sunday. The man was taken to hospital but died several hours later, Scotland Yard said. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

George salutes his new life

RELEASED: Boy George is released four months into his sentence, shows his delight to the camera.

Greenwich Genson Courtney shooting: Police appeal for witnesses

Dave Courtney, stepdad of murder victim Genson Courtney, and Jennifer, mum of Genson

Latest from the Bexley Times

Bexley Business Awards launch announced

Bexley Business Award winners from last year. Picture: White Label

Warning as two elderly Bexley residents lose thousands in phone scam

Police stock. Picture: Met Police

Tell us your stories to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Dancing in the streets on VE Day, 1945. Picture: Imperial War Museum

Derelict Erith maisonettes could make way for new flats

The derelict block at Northend Road, Erith, and inset, the proposed design of the replacement building. Picture: Lachlan Leeming

Game closing in Broadway Shopping Centre Bexleyheath

A Game store front - this one is in Chatham, which is not on the announced closure list. Picture: Chris Murphy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists