Tennis: Bexley coach House wins LTA coach of year award

A tennis coach from Kent has scooped an LTA Tennis Award for his dedication to the sport at the tennis governing body's annual ceremony.

Taking place at The Championships, Wimbledon, Luke House was one of 17 winners on the day and was presented with his award by England Netball Head Coach, Tracey Neville MBE.

The ceremony - which saw British tennis star Cameron Norrie awarded 'LTA Men's Player of the Year', saw the likes of England Netball Head Coach Tracey Neville MBE and BBC presenter Kate Silverton present accolades to 17 deserving winners.

House, from Shooters Hill Lawn Tennis Club, has earned a reputation as a top-class coach at all levels, delivering to hundreds of players from tots to adults, as well as junior performance groups.

His positive impact on the quality of tennis at the club has increased the number of both adult and junior teams - eight in total since 2017.

Parents have praised his unique and inclusive style of delivery, which has led to children becoming more confident and social. In addition to this and helping run events, he is an LTA Coach Education tutor and set up a coaching network around Kent, whilst encouraging juniors to partake in LTA Leader courses.

Now in its fourth year, the awards celebrate the outstanding achievements made by tennis volunteers, coaches, clubs and community programmes across the country.

This year saw more than 1,500 nominations across 10 different categories, including Young Person of the Year, Community Initiative and Disability Programme. Nominations were drawn from 25,000 volunteers, 4,400 coaches, 940 officials, 20,000 schools, 2,700 clubs and over 9,700 LTA approved tournaments, demonstrating the extraordinary contributions of individuals and venues to help to open up the sport and bring new fans and players to the game.

House said: "It is an absolute honour to receive Coach of the Year. I couldn't believe I was recognised at the county awards, so to receive a national award is incredible.

"The award will sit pride of place on my mantelpiece at home and continue to inspire me to keep encouraging more people to take up the sport I love."

Scott Lloyd, chief executive of the LTA, added: "Congratulations to all of the nominees and winners of this year's LTA Tennis Awards.

"As the governing body for tennis, we can't achieve our vision of opening up the sport without their support, so I would like to extend my thanks to each and every one of them for all that they do."

GB Davis Cup captain Leon Smith OBE hosted the event and said: "The LTA Tennis Awards are a real celebration of the people that work at all levels of our sport, including our inspirational coaches who are vital in growing the game and supporting those who play tennis across the country."

To find out how you can get involved in volunteering for the LTA, visit www.lta.org.uk/volunteering.