Bexley sisters knocked out of Greatest Dancer

The sisters in their breathtaking routine. Photo: BBC/Syco/Thames/Tom Dymond WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to the terms of use of BBC Pictures' Digital Picture Service (BBC Pictures) as set out at www.bbcpictures.co.uk. In particular, this image may only be published by a registered User of BBC Pictures for editorial use for the purpose of publicising the relevant BBC programme, personnel or activity during the Publicity Period which ends three review weeks following the date of transmission and provided the BBC and the copyright holder in the caption are credited. For any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising and commercial, prior written approval from the copyright holder will be required.

A dancer from Bexley came close to making it through to the next live round of television’s The Greatest Dancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keir, left, and sister Sienna. Photo: BBC Keir, left, and sister Sienna. Photo: BBC

Keir Walsh, 18, and her sister Sienna, 11, stunned audiences with their performances.

But she was voted out of the show on Saturday, February 9 - one of two troupes that failed to make the cut.

However, she is staying positive, and dedicated her amazing performance to her father who died several years ago.

She said: “Me and my sister are a part of the street dance group Prospects Fraternity.

“We were lucky enough to get the opportunity to audition for the show and when we went along to the audition, we managed to get 75per cent of the audience vote, which led to the mirrors opening for us and a chance to get through to the elimination round where we found out that our dance captain was Matthew Morrison.

“He decided to choose us to go through to the live shows and become part of his final three acts. The first live show performance was incredible and we were lucky enough to make it through to the second week.

“However the journey ended for us when it came to the second live show, as we didn’t get enough votes to stay in the competition.

“Although this journey ended quickly for us, we are all so proud of ourselves.”

They were given the subject Tables for their dance routine, and did a school time detention scene.

Keir said: “We did have a lot more to give but sadly this just wasn’t our time to show it.

“Being on The Greatest Dancer has been a rollercoaster ride with all of the late nights and early mornings, rehearsals and days of filming, but it has been the most incredible experience and to have the opportunity to share that experience with people who I call my family is the best thing I can ask for.

Winners of the show get £50,000 plus a chance to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

Previously, Keir, as a 14-year-old, made it to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent with another dance troop, Entity Allstars.