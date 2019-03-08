Search

Police launch murder investigation after 20-year-old victim of Bexley stabbing dies in hospital

PUBLISHED: 19:42 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 14 October 2019

Police forensics officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Barnehurst Avenue, in Bexley, south east London. The 20-year-old man who died after he was stabbed in the chest was LondonÕs sole knife crime fatality over the weekend. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. Emergency services were called to reports of a fight on Barnehurst Avenue, at 2.48pm on Sunday. The man was taken to hospital but died several hours later, Scotland Yard said. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and remains in custody. See PA story POLICE Bexley. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Bexley Police are appealing for information after a murder investigation was launched this evening (Sunday, October 13) after a man died in hospital following a stabbing in Bexley.

Officers were called at 2.48pm on Sunday, October 13 to Barnehurst Avenue, Bexley, following "reports of males fighting in the street".

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

A 20-year-old man was found suffering from a stab injury to his chest.

He was taken to an east London hospital, where police have now confirmed he sadly died at 5.27pm

The victim's next of kin are aware.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed formal identification still awaits.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone who has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 4418/13 Oct.

If there are any young people who either have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit fearless.org where they can pass on information anonymously. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police.

If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.

