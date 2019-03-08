Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bexley teams cheer at London Youth Games

PUBLISHED: 17:06 26 June 2019

The Bexley girls hockey team, who qualified for the finals by winning every game in their group. Picture: Bexley LYG

The Bexley girls hockey team, who qualified for the finals by winning every game in their group. Picture: Bexley LYG

Archant

A number of young sportspeople from Bexley celebrated success at the London Youth Games last weekend.

The Bexley boys squash team, who came fifth in their competition. Picture: Bexley LYGThe Bexley boys squash team, who came fifth in their competition. Picture: Bexley LYG

The borough's boys judo team won gold in the event on Saturday, June 22, beating Hackney and Richmond to the prize.

There was also success for the girls hockey team, who qualified for the finals by winning every game in their group.

You may also want to watch:

In squash, the boys team performed well and achieved a fifth placed finish, while in badminton the Bexley team secured a ninth-placed finish.

And in netball, Bexley finished in 21st place.

In the current standings for the Jubilee Trophy, an award for the overall winner of the competition, Bexley currently sit ninth out of 33 London boroughs.

The London Youth Games were launched to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 1977 and reached one and a half million participants last year.

The finals weekend will take place at Crystal Palace on July 6-7.

Most Read

Belvedere the toughest place to pass driving test

Belvedere is the most difficult place in the country to pass your driving test. Picture: Ken Mears

New trees planned around Abbey Wood Crossrail station

Shops in Wilton Road say their village parade has been forgotten. Picture: Tom Bull

Bexley teams cheer at London Youth Games

The Bexley girls hockey team, who qualified for the finals by winning every game in their group. Picture: Bexley LYG

Crime gang behind the UK’s biggest cannabis cultivation, growing in Gravesend, Rochester, Sittingbourne and Norfolk are jailed

The cannabis farm in Gravesend

Inadequate academy looking for seventh headteacher in eight years

Bexleyheath Academy was rated Inadequate earlier this year. Picture: Google

Most Read

Belvedere the toughest place to pass driving test

Belvedere is the most difficult place in the country to pass your driving test. Picture: Ken Mears

New trees planned around Abbey Wood Crossrail station

Shops in Wilton Road say their village parade has been forgotten. Picture: Tom Bull

Bexley teams cheer at London Youth Games

The Bexley girls hockey team, who qualified for the finals by winning every game in their group. Picture: Bexley LYG

Crime gang behind the UK’s biggest cannabis cultivation, growing in Gravesend, Rochester, Sittingbourne and Norfolk are jailed

The cannabis farm in Gravesend

Inadequate academy looking for seventh headteacher in eight years

Bexleyheath Academy was rated Inadequate earlier this year. Picture: Google

Latest from the Bexley Times

Bexley teams cheer at London Youth Games

The Bexley girls hockey team, who qualified for the finals by winning every game in their group. Picture: Bexley LYG

Belvedere the toughest place to pass driving test

Belvedere is the most difficult place in the country to pass your driving test. Picture: Ken Mears

Cricket: Kent’s young new-ball duo combining to good effect

Harry Podmore of Kent celebrates taking the wicket of Ravi Bopara during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 29th May 2019

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Dry and sunny

Ron Jeffries shared this picture of Fairlop Waters, Barkingside, last week, saying: Balmy sunny days found children, adults and Canada geese cooling off beside or on the lake.

Is your favourite curry house up for an industry award?

Some of the winners from last year's awards. Pic: Facebook/London Curry Awards
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists