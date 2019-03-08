Bexley teams cheer at London Youth Games

The Bexley girls hockey team, who qualified for the finals by winning every game in their group. Picture: Bexley LYG Archant

A number of young sportspeople from Bexley celebrated success at the London Youth Games last weekend.

The Bexley boys squash team, who came fifth in their competition. Picture: Bexley LYG The Bexley boys squash team, who came fifth in their competition. Picture: Bexley LYG

The borough's boys judo team won gold in the event on Saturday, June 22, beating Hackney and Richmond to the prize.

There was also success for the girls hockey team, who qualified for the finals by winning every game in their group.

In squash, the boys team performed well and achieved a fifth placed finish, while in badminton the Bexley team secured a ninth-placed finish.

And in netball, Bexley finished in 21st place.

In the current standings for the Jubilee Trophy, an award for the overall winner of the competition, Bexley currently sit ninth out of 33 London boroughs.

The London Youth Games were launched to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 1977 and reached one and a half million participants last year.

The finals weekend will take place at Crystal Palace on July 6-7.